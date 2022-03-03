Loki: Tom Hiddleston Shares His Long-Term Plans as Loki

Fans haven’t grown tired of Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor nearly 11 years ago, despite the fact that the actor has appeared as Loki in countless appearances.

He’s not only one of the most popular recurring characters in the Disney+ line, but he also stars in the first (and so far only) live-action Disney+ series to be picked up for a second season.

In conclusion, no one wants the God of Mischief to depart for a long period, but Tom Hiddleston has once again suggested that he won’t be wearing the horns forever.

During a panel for the reality-bending series hosted by the Royal Television Society (via Variety), Hiddleston said he only sees himself as a temporary custodian of the role, according to the leading man and key variant:

“I’m a temporary torchbearer. I’ve always thought that. It’s a great role. It’s an archetype, the trickster god, the agent of chaos. I’m just here interpreting that for the time being. Loki has been here for centuries and will be here for centuries more and I’m just stepping into that silhouette for now.”

In all fairness, various names have emerged as alternatives throughout Loki’s first six-episode season, with Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant‘s versions in particular gaining a sizable following of their own.

But for most MCU fans, there’s only one real Loki; the day Tom Hiddleston bows out will be a sad day for him.