Loki: The Villain For Loki Has Been Revealed! Their Identity Might Shock You!

Loki is finally here, and the first episode is awesome! Tom Hiddleston is nailing it, as he always does. Thanks to having seen the first episode, the villain for Loki has been revealed! The answer is somewhat shocking, too!

From this point on this article will contain spoilers for the first episode of Loki on Disney+! If you haven’t watched it yet, go do so, silly! THEN come back and read this article!

The first episode of Loki really delved deep into the psyche of the character. A large portion of the episode was spent in an interview room with the titular villain. It was interesting, to say the least.

One of the most interesting things, though, is the fact that this is old Loki. As in, Loki from the first Avengers film. This isn’t the character who’s progressed so much since his villainous rampage on Earth.

Eventually, throughout this episode, he learns what happens to him and ends up admitting some of his weaknesses to Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). This is when Agent Mobius reveals what he wants from Loki. He wants the God Of Mischief’s help.

See, the Time Variance Authority hunts something called Variants. That’s when a person breaks free of the natural flow of time and starts messing everything up. Funnily enough, Loki is one of those.

That’s when Mobius reveals exactly who they’re hunting. They’re hunting… Loki! There’s another God of Mischief out there, and they plan to find him and delete him from the timeline!

He thinks that the best person to hunt Loki is Loki himself! That certainly would give him an insight into Loki’s psyche. Who else would know Loki better than Loki?

Regardless of what ends up happening, the series has us intrigued at the very least. We’re very excited to see both Lokis confront each other, and think it’ll be epic!

The first episode of Loki is already on Disney+!