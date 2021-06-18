Loki: The New Disney+ Series May Have Been The Biggest Premiere Yet For An MCU Series!

Loki started premiering a couple of weeks ago, and so far fans love it. The show has been a huge hit but this certainly won’t come as a surprise. The previous two Disney+ shows were incredibly successful. The new Disney+ series may have been the biggest premiere yet for an MCU series!

It’s sometimes hard to tell how well a show is doing on a streaming service. Many of the major ones like Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and even Prime Video keep their viewer numbers secret. That’s means it’s impossible to see if one show is outdoing another.

Sometimes you can tell a show is doing well though, with the buzz surrounding it. And let me assure you the buzz surrounding Loki is huge. It’s impossible to hit the internet without seeing something about the series!

There are some third-party services, like Samba TV, which can help give us a hint towards how shows might be doing. It might not be a completely accurate tool, but it does at least help us figure out what shows are hot.

Here’s the interesting part though. The service claims that Loki has scored the biggest single-day premiere on Disney+. The numbers seem to indicate that 890,000 checked out Loki’s first episode. Let’s compare that to WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

WandaVision‘s 655,000 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s 759,000 are both excellent numbers too! But it looks like with each new Disney+ release the hype is building. Or maybe people really were just particularly excited for Loki.

It will be exciting to see if the hype surrounding Loki keeps up or if it starts dwindling. We strongly suspect that the numbers are going to keep climbing, though. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson have been nailing it. We also can’t wait to see where the series goes with Lady Loki.

So, Loki may have been the biggest premiere yet for Disney+. How exciting is that?

Catch the first two episodes of Loki on Disney+!