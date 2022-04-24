Loki: Show’s Creator Bringing on ‘Moon Knight’ Directors to ‘Make Show Even Better’ for Season 2

Loki is already an outlier among the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s streaming content, as he’s the first (and thus far only) live-action series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus.

In the end, Tom Hiddleston‘s solo act may turn out to be the most important project in Phase Four in retrospect, establishing the rules and logistics of the multiverse as well as the notion of variants for The Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki was a strange, mad, and entertaining piece of large-budget entertainment, and Moon Knight could be added to that list. Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are on board to lead God of Mischief’s next string of outrageous escapades, illustrating the power of branding.

According to the creator of Loki, in an interview with Playlist, Michael Waldron explained why Benson and Moorhead are capable of taking his baby to brand-new heights is simple.

“I mean, what can you say other than it’s just like, it is utterly spectacular. It doesn’t look like TV. It couldn’t have looked more premium. So what they did was amazing. Benson and Morehead, I know those guys. They’re great. They’re brilliant in their own right. You know, I think they’re going to come in and they’re going to do what everybody on this project does, which is to elevate, you know? Then they’ll take what was great about it and fit it with their own awesome instincts and everything and hopefully will make something even better.”

The improbable pair of writers return, joined by the highly-anticipated returning character for whom both have previously revealed expertise and capabilities. We can’t wait to see what renowned independent team have in store for when Loki returns.