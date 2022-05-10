‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Begin Production in June

Published on May 10th, 2022 | Updated on May 10th, 2022 | By FanFest

Production of the second season of the Disney Plus series, Loki, is about to get underway year, with Tom Hiddleston returning.

Following the season’s final episode, fans have been waiting anxiously for news on the second season, and now we have a confirmed commencement date for filming beginning on June 6.

Because of the production list shared by Film & Television Alliance, which reveals that Loki will begin principal photography in London, United Kingdom, this news is now public. The plot summary remained unchanged since the first season, with a placeholder indicating an open position on the listing.

“Loki, a trickster and shapeshifter, pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

With the first season introducing several Loki variants, including Sylvie, Kang the Conqueror, and the Time Variance Authority, there’s been a lot of speculation about what happens in the second season. The second season will be six episodes long with Moon Knight‘s directorial team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead at the helm. Eric Martin has been returning to write the script for the follow-up season.

Only Hiddleston has been announced so far for the cast, with Jonathan Majors reprising his role as Kang and Sophia Di Martino returning as Sylvie and Owen Wilson as Mobius.

The second season of Loki has yet to get an official or targeted release date, but filming is expected to begin in less than a month, suggesting a spring or summer 2023 premiere. This may potentially be connected with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s release, which will feature Majors as Kang.