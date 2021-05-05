Loki: Marvel Moves Release Date Up And Releases New Video

The trailer lit every Marvel fans’ heart on fire when they saw the Loki trailer not too long ago. Fans are understandably excited for the newest Disney+ MCU outing. Especially since it stars Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki who has been a fan favorite. People have loved him since near the very beginning of the MCU. He really started to stand out in the first Avengers flick though. Well, looks like Marvel moves the release date up for Loki and releases a new video for it ahead of the original launch.

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lssZkg08G2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 5, 2021

It isn’t a very big shift, only two days. Getting Loki sooner at all is good news, especially for the content-starved MCU fan. We’ve been spoiled lately with WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The wait has been torturous for all of us. This gives us hope, though. New episodes of Loki will air every Wednesday, too. This is the same day that Marvel releases its comic books. Sneaky.

Michael Waldron created the series and serves as head writer. Kate Herron directs the show’s six-episode first season. Alongside Hiddleston, the series stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius. The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

The official snyopsis reads “In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.”

What we have seen of the show implies that time travel will be a major plot divide during these six episodes.

“[WandaVision] is probably the most overt level — black and white, old fashioned aspect ratio — but every show that we’re working on, I think is about creative swings for both Marvel Studios, the MCU, and television,” Kevin Feige said previously, “So I’m very excited about what we’ve already shown on Falcon and The Winter Solider — that is a very big scale epic action buddy series that we’re excited about. Loki, we’ve not said much about but is intriguingly different, and I think we’ve called it a ‘crime thriller’ — which is not something you would necessarily think of when it came to Loki.”

Are you stoked that Loki is hitting early? I sure am!