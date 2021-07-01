Loki: Is THAT Character Really Dead? Episode 4 Ending Explained!

The fourth episode of Loki, “The Neus Event” aired on Wednesday and was the craziest episode of the series thus far! We’re not kidding it was absolutely insane! It also saw the death of a new fan-favorite character. What we’re here to explore is… In Loki Is THAT character really dead?

This is your obligatory spoiler warning. If you didn’t watch Loki episode 4, please stop reading beyond this point! That is unless you don’t care about spoilers. If that’s the case go on right ahead!

So much has happened in the last two episodes, it’s been freaking mind-blowing. In fact, it’s been hours since we saw the episode and we’re still trying to recover emotionally. It was just such a roller coaster from beginning to end.

It was revealed that all the TVA agents are actually variants themselves. They’ve all had their memories wiped from their respective timelines. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to inform Mobius (Owen Wilson), but obviously, he’s reluctant to believe it. As expected, though, he eventually learns the truth for himself. That’s when things get dark.

See, Renslayer has Mobius pruned, ending his life. As if that wasn’t bad enough, it is then revealed that the TimeKeepers are actually androids. That’s still not the end though! After THAT, Loki is pruned while confessing his love to Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Holy moly!

So that’s it, right? Loki and Mobius are both dead and Sylvie is the one, TRUE Loki? Well, it’s not that simple my friends, I’m sad to say. See, after all of that happens Loki actually wakes up! He doesn’t wake up alone, either!

Nope, Loki wakes up alongside three other Loki variants! He gets to meet the child, the Young Avengers version! He meets the Golden Age Loki, ie the original from Marvel Comics and he meets a third Loki, too!

If he isn’t dead, that means there’s hope for Mobius! We’re not exactly sure where Mobius may have ended up, but hopefully, he’s not too far from where Loki woke up! So, In Loki is THAT character really dead? Well, we don’t think so! Not yet!

You can catch the first 4 episodes of Loki on Disney+!