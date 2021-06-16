Loki: Episode 2 Reveals Look At The Villain! Get A Look At [SPOILER]! Some Fans Guessed Right!

Loki has been a huge hit from the moment the first episode came out. How could it not be? It was heavily anticipated and Tom Hiddleston is ALWAYS amazing in the role of Loki. Fans had some serious theories for the villain of this show. Episode 1 revealed it was Loki, but surely there would still be a twist? Episode 2 reveals a look at the villain.

From this point on this article will contain spoilers for Loki season 1 episode 2! This is your warning in case you haven’t seen it yet!

As we mentioned above, we know that the enemy the TVA is hunting is a different version of Loki. Episode 2 reveals exactly how different these Lokis can be. In a short sequence, we saw several different Lokis including a Hulk Loki!

That’s not the Loki we’re dealing with. This is a completely different Loki, who seems to get the drop on our Loki. Oh, there’s also the fact that this Loki is female. So there’s that. Fans accurately predicted that female Loki would be in this show!

This Loki’s motives are still unclear but it looks like we’ll be finding out in the next episode. By the end of this one, after kicking our Loki’s ass, she exits in a time portal. Our Loki jumps after her and the episode ends right there.

We should also note that this crazy Loki bombed the sacred timeline. We’re not exactly sure about the ramifications of this but you can bet they’re going to be huge. This is something that has been promised by the people working on Loki.

It’s been said that Loki is going to affect every facet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since episode 2 reveals a look at the villain of this season, are you more hyped to see how it all shakes out? We are!

You can catch the first two episodes on Disney+ right now! You should check them out because the show’s been awesome so far!