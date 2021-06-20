Loki: Director Confirms The Season One Finale Is Finished Only One Month Before It Airs!

Loki has been a ton of fun since it started on Disney+ a few weeks ago. The show was everything a Loki fan could dream for, and we’re so excited to see how it all ends. Surprisingly, the season finale was finished just on Sunday! The director confirms the season one finale is finished only one month before it airs! They were cutting it close!

The season finale, scheduled for July 14, was only completed on Sunday, which is kind of mind-blowing. The director, Kate Herron, confirmed this on Twitter though, where she posted about it. That was when she sent it to Disney+ where they will undoubtedly get it ready for July.

“And that’s a wrap on Loki with our finale now gone to Disney+! I can’t believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago. Thank you Marvel studios for changing my life and to our wonderful team,” Herron tweeted.

And that’s a wrap on #loki with our finale now gone to @disneyplus!!! I can’t believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago. Thank you @MarvelStudios for changing my life and to our wonderful team pic.twitter.com/XElnKMjQS1 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 20, 2021

Fans were surprised too, that it wasn’t already completed. One commented on the Tweet, which the director replied to. She explained how much work is put into the VFX and sound editing. Not to mention, obviously, she wanted it to be as close to perfect as possible.

Yeah it’s bananas. Just takes a long time to get those visual effects / sound all cooking on a project this mammoth so we took any time we could get 🙂 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 20, 2021

Marvel Studios reportedly kept telling Herron, and writer Michael Waldron to get weird with the script. This apparently led to them doing some pretty amazing CGI set-pieces!

Here’s what Herron told THR “Something I always found was we would sometimes pitch something, and it would be at a good place, but he’d always be like, ‘OK, that’s great, but push it further. Sometimes I’d pitch stuff and be like, ‘this is too weird’ and he’d say ‘No, go weirder.’ He wants to tell the best story and I found it really helpful having his eye across everything and the fact that he does challenge everything. Tom as well, on set. He brings this amazing energy and this great A-game that causes everyone to rise to the occasion.”

You can already catch the first two episodes of Loki on Disney+ before the third airs on Wednesday. And let’s be thankful the season one finale is finished!