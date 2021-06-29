Loki: Check Out The New Loki Trailer Before Tonight’s Episode!

Loki has been showing us a whole new side of the trickster, and we’re only about halfway through! The first three episodes of Loki have all been really well received and fans are looking forward to what’s next. Marvel has decided to tease us with a look at what’s coming! There is a new Loki trailer. It’s a kind of midseason sneak peek trailer! You can get ready for tonight’s episode!

Just as a quick warning, there is a bit of new footage. If you want to go in completely blind this might not be the trailer for you! With that being said, there really isn’t much in the way of spoilers… we just wanted to cover our bases!

You may have noticed, brief as it was, there is a shot of Asgard there! There is no confirmation as to why Loki is heading back there but it could be any number of reasons! In fact, with what we know Loki might just be hiding there so he can’t be tracked by the TVA.

Heck, with how the timeline was completely disrupted in the last couple of episodes, Loki could even be on a branching timeline. There just isn’t enough information to tell, but what we ARE pretty sure of is that this will probably come up in the future.

We know that Doctor Strange 2 will be dealing with the Multiverse in some way or another. It’s nearly impossible for them to not bring up the fact that the Sacred Timeline was just nearly bombed into oblivion.

Either way, let’s save our judgements on all that for after Loki is over. For now, why don’t you just enjoy the new Loki trailer and let us know what you think in the comments below? How do YOU think this whole Loki series is going to end!?