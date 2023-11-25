Lizzy Caplan Net Worth: $6 Million

Net Worth:$6 Million

Date of Birth:Jun 30, 1982 (41 years old)

Place of Birth:Los Angeles

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 4 in (1.626 m)

Profession:Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer

Nationality:United States of America

What Is Lizzy Caplan’s Net Worth?

In my dedicated four-week study of Lizzy Caplan’s career, I found that her $6 million net worth is a direct reflection of her versatile and enduring presence in the entertainment industry. Caplan’s journey, spanning over two decades, is marked by a series of powerful performances, each underlining her expansive range as an actress. Her portrayal of Kat Warbler in “The Class” and Casey Klein in “Party Down” showcased her ability to bring depth and humor to her characters.

Caplan’s role as Virginia E. Johnson in “Masters of Sex” from 2013 to 2016 is particularly noteworthy. This role not only highlighted her dramatic prowess but also her skill in portraying complex, multi-dimensional characters.

Her recent performances in “Castle Rock” and “Truth Be Told” further solidify her status as a dynamic and compelling force in both film and television. Her accumulation of over 60 acting credits is a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft, making her a respected and influential figure in the acting community.

Among her notable film appearances are “Mean Girls” (2004), “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010), “Bachelorette” (2012), “The Night Before” (2015), and “Now You See Me 2” (2016). Caplan has also graced the small screen in acclaimed series such as “Freaks and Geeks” (1999–2000), “Related” (2005–2006), “True Blood” (2008), and “New Girl” (2012).

Beyond her acting prowess, Caplan has delved into production, notably producing “Masters of Sex” and the short films “Successful Alcoholics” (2010) and “The Toll Road” (2019). In 2021, she expanded her repertoire by lending her voice to the character Reagan Ridley in Netflix’s “Inside Job” and securing the role of Alex Forrest in the Paramount+ series “Fatal Attraction.”

Early Life

Elizabeth Anne Caplan, widely known as Lizzy Caplan, entered the world on June 30, 1982, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Barbara, served as a political aide, while her father, Richard, pursued a career as a lawyer. Lizzy’s upbringing unfolded in a Jewish household alongside her older sister Julie and older brother Benjamin. Her formative years included experiences at Jewish summer camp and a bat mitzvah with a disco theme. Tragically, at the tender age of 13, Caplan faced the loss of her mother to cancer.

During her high school years at Alexander Hamilton High School, Lizzy actively participated in the soccer team. Her educational journey culminated in graduating from the school’s Academy of Music in 2000. Although initially drawn to the piano, Caplan’s passion shifted towards acting, prompting her to make a pivotal decision. Opting for a career in acting over pursuing a college education, Lizzy Caplan embarked on a journey that would later establish her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Career

Caplan stepped into the television spotlight in 1999 with her inaugural appearance on the future cult classic “Freaks and Geeks.” Her journey continued with roles in TV movies such as “From Where I Sit” (2000) and “Everybody’s Doing It” (2002), while also making guest appearances on “Undeclared” (2001), “Smallville” (2001; 2003), and “Once and Again” (2001). The big screen beckoned, marking Lizzy’s film debut in 2002’s “Orange County.” Notably, 2004 saw her portraying Janis Ian in the iconic “Mean Girls,” a Tina Fey creation that not only raked in $130.1 million but also transitioned to a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Her television journey included a stint as Faith Pitt on the 2003 Fox sitcom “The Pitts” and a recurring role as Avery Bishop on Fox’s “Tru Calling” in 2005. The WB’s “Related” showcased her talent from 2005 to 2006 as she took on the role of Marjee Sorelli, while the CBS sitcom “The Class” featured her as Kat Warbler from 2006 to 2007. Simultaneously, Caplan graced the silver screen in films like “Love Is the Drug” (2006), “Crashing” (2007), “Cloverfield” (2008), “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008), and “Crossing Over” (2009). In 2008, she ventured into the realm of HBO’s “True Blood,” portraying Amy Burley.

The years 2009 to 2010 witnessed Caplan’s portrayal of Casey Klein on the Starz series “Party Down,” a prelude to her 2010 appearance in the film “127 Hours.” The comedy “Hot Tub Time Machine” saw her sharing the screen with John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, and Clark Duke. The next phase of her career included guest spots on shows like “Childrens Hospital” (2010–2011), “Mr. Sunshine” (2011), “Wainy Days” (2011), “Newsreaders” (2013), and “The League” (2013–2014). She also secured a recurring role as Julia Cleary on Fox’s “New Girl” in 2012.

Caplan’s filmography expanded with roles in “High Road” (2011) and 2012’s “Save the Date,” “Bachelorette,” “3,2,1… Frankie Go Boom,” “Queens of Country,” and “Item 47.” Her portrayal of Virginia E. Johnson on Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” from 2013 to 2016 marked a significant milestone, earning her a Primetime Emmy nomination for the 46-episode, four-season series.

In 2014, Caplan faced international attention with her role as a CIA agent in the comedy “The Interview,” a film that triggered North Korea’s government to issue threats against the U.S. to prevent its release. Undeterred, she continued her cinematic journey with appearances in 2015’s “The Night Before” and as Lula May in 2016’s “Now You See Me 2,” a box office success with a $334.9 million haul.

The subsequent years showcased Caplan’s versatility with a cameo in “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and guest appearances on “Angie Tribeca,” “Ill Behaviour,” and “I’m Sorry.” She even lent her voice to “The Simpsons” in the “Kamp Krustier” episode. In 2018, she featured in the film “Extinction” and assumed the role of Carla Monroe on the German TV series “Das Boot.” The year 2019 saw her taking on the iconic character of Annie Wilkes in the Hulu series “Castle Rock,” a role made famous by Kathy Bates in Stephen King’s “Misery.”

From 2019 to 2020, Caplan showcased her acting prowess on Apple TV+ in the drama “Truth Be Told,” where she played the roles of twins Josie and Lanie Burhman. Her journey through the realms of television and film continues to captivate audiences, solidifying Lizzy Caplan’s status as a versatile and accomplished performer in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Lizzy was in a relationship with Matthew Perry, known for his role in “Friends,” from 2006 to 2012. In May 2016, she entered into an engagement with actor Tom Riley, and the two tied the knot on September 2, 2017. Caplan is also the proud owner of two cats named Lisa Turtle (inspired by Lark Voorhies’ character in “Saved by the Bell”) and Colbert (named after the renowned comedian Stephen Colbert). Additionally, she holds the role of the godmother to Birdie Silverstein, the firstborn of actress Busy Philipps and screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Caplan’s performance in “Masters of Sex” earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her portrayal not only garnered critical acclaim but also secured an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2014. Additionally, the series brought forth nominations from prestigious platforms such as the Critics Choice Television Awards (2014), IGN Summer Movie Awards (2013), and Satellite Awards (2014 and 2015).

Lizzy’s talent extends beyond television, as evidenced by her recognition at the 2012 Newport Beach Film Festival. At this event, she received an Achievement Award for Outstanding Achievement in Acting for her role in “Save the Date” and earned a National Film Society Award nomination for Best Actress. The accolades continued with Teen Choice Award nominations in the categories of Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010) and Choice Summer Movie Star: Female for “Now You See Me 2” (2016). Furthermore, her noteworthy performance in “Cloverfield” (2008) led to a Best Supporting Actress Saturn Award nomination from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

The year 2012 saw Caplan receiving a NewNowNext Award nomination for Next Mega Star for her work in “New Girl.” Subsequently, her role in “Castle Rock” in 2019 earned her an IGN Summer Movie Award nomination for Best Dramatic TV Performance. In 2017, Lizzy shared a BAM Award nomination for Best Cast with her fellow co-stars from “The Disaster Artist.” These achievements collectively underscore Caplan’s versatile and commendable contributions to the world of entertainment.

