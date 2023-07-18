Lindsay Lohan and Husband Welcome Thier First Child

Celebrated actress Lindsay Lohan and her spouse, Bader Shammas, have joyfully embraced parenthood as they welcome their first child into the world. The delightful news was shared by Lohan’s representative with People magazine on Monday. The couple’s bundle of joy is a baby boy named Luai, a name derived from Arabic, symbolizing strength and protection. Although the exact date of Luai’s arrival remains undisclosed, the birth reportedly took place in Dubai, adding an international touch to the family’s story. Lohan publicly revealed her pregnancy in March of this year, sparking excitement among her fans and well-wishers.

“Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, are delighted to announce the birth of their healthy and beautiful son, Luai,” expressed Lohan’s representative to People. “The family is overwhelmed with love and joy.”

Lohan’s eagerness and mixed emotions regarding motherhood were candidly shared in an interview with Allure back in June. She expressed both anticipation and trepidation, eagerly awaiting the experience of becoming a mother.

“I’m incredibly excited to discover the emotions and sensations that come with being a mom,” Lohan revealed to the magazine. “It’s a combination of happy tears and who I am as a person. Though now, it’s probably a surge of emotions related to the baby. It’s an overwhelming feeling, but in a profoundly positive way.”

While Lohan has recently returned to the acting scene, starring in films like “Among the Shadows” and “Falling for Christmas,” it is her forthcoming projects that continue to generate excitement. Notably, she is set to reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis for a sequel to the popular 2003 Disney movie, “Freaky Friday.” Curtis expressed her confidence in the sequel’s realization, affirming that it is an inevitable occurrence.

“It’s definitely going to happen,” Curtis declared when discussing the sequel. “Without making any official announcements, I’m telling you right now that it’s a certainty. It’s going to happen.”

In the original “Freaky Friday,” the storyline revolved around a strained relationship between an overworked mother and her daughter. When they unexpectedly swap bodies, they must adapt to each other’s lives, resulting in a transformative and enlightening experience. The film, which also featured talented actors such as Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, and Jamie Lee Curtis herself, was a resounding success. While details about the plot of the sequel remain undisclosed, Curtis has expressed her desire for the film to showcase her as a grandmother, with Lohan taking on the role of a vibrant and attractive grandmother. Curtis humorously imagines herself dealing with modern-day toddlers as an older character, embracing the challenges and quirks of being a “helicopter parent.”

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places,” Curtis playfully suggested during an appearance on The View. “Then Lindsay can be the hot grandma, content with Mark Harmon in all the ways you’d want to be with Mark Harmon… And, simply, I want to see Lindsay as the attractive grandmother, while I attempt to navigate today’s world as an elderly lady and deal with toddlers.”

As Lindsay Lohan ventures into motherhood, her acting career continues to flourish, promising captivating performances in her upcoming films. Fans eagerly await the release of the Freaky Friday sequel, anticipating the dynamic chemistry between Lohan and Curtis, as they embark on another entertaining and heartfelt adventure.