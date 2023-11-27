Lindsay Davenport Net Worth: $33 Million

Category:Richest Athletes › Tennis Players

Net Worth:$33 Million

Date of Birth:Jun 8, 1976 (47 years old)

Place of Birth:Palos Verdes

Gender:Female

Height:6 ft 2 in (1.89 m)

Profession:Tennis player

Nationality:United States of America

What is Lindsay Davenport’s Net Worth?

In my extensive research over the past month, I’ve explored Lindsay Davenport’s remarkable career, which led to her considerable net worth of $33 million. Davenport’s tenure as the world’s No. 1 singles player for 98 weeks is a testament to her dominance in the sport of tennis. Her consistent performance, reaching the quarterfinals, semifinals, or finals in almost every tournament, underscores her exceptional skill and competitiveness.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics was a pivotal moment in Davenport’s career, where her gold medal win elevated her status and recognition in the tennis world. Her ability to maintain a top-tier position, akin to legends like Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova, highlights her place among the greats in women’s tennis. Davenport’s achievement of becoming World No. 1 four times further cements her legacy in the sport.

Lindsay Davenport’s victories at major tournaments, including the Australian Open, the US Open, Wimbledon, and the WTA Tour Championships, contribute to her storied career. Her impact on tennis extends beyond her victories, as her legacy continues to inspire and influence the sport. Davenport’s journey, marked by significant achievements and sustained excellence, solidifies her as one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s tennis.

Career Earnings

Throughout her professional journey, Lindsay accumulated an impressive sum of $22,166,338 in tournament winnings. Additionally, she secured substantial earnings through lucrative endorsements, amassing tens of millions. This places her among the top 10 highest-earning female tennis players in the annals of history.

Early Life

Davenport entered the world in Palos Verdes, California, on June 8, 1976, to the proud parents Wink Davenport and Ann Davenport. Hailing from an athletically inclined family, her father had previously showcased his prowess as a member of the U.S. volleyball team during the 1968 Summer Olympics, while her mother held the esteemed position of president at the Southern California Volleyball Associations. Adding to the family’s athletic legacy, Davenport’s two older sisters were also dedicated volleyball players.

Embarking on her own athletic journey, Davenport chose tennis as her sport at the tender age of six. Under the guidance of coach Robert Lansdorp, she honed her skills while attending Chadwick School. The turning point in her burgeoning tennis career came at the age of 14 when she joined the United States Tennis Association and clinched victory at the Junior U.S. Open in 1992.

As she progressed in the tennis world, Davenport’s family relocated to Murrieta, California, when she was 16, leading her to enroll at Murrieta Valley High School. During this period, her training intensified under the watchful eyes of coaches Lynne Rolley and Robert Van’t Hof, shaping her into the formidable tennis player she would become.

Professional Career

Davenport’s initiation into the professional tennis arena occurred in 1990 with her victory at the Ojai Tennis Tournament. However, her official professional status was granted two years later. In 1993, she made strides by securing a spot in the top 100 in doubles ranking and advancing to the third round in both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. A commendable performance at the U.S. Open landed her a year-end ranking of 24.

The following year, 1994, witnessed Davenport clinching her first professional title in Brisbane, Australia. Despite strong showings at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, victories eluded her. Nevertheless, she triumphed in Lucerne and excelled in doubles alongside partners like Lisa Raymond and Arantxa Sanchez. By the close of 1994, she made the pivotal decision to enlist Craig Kardon as her coach.

In 1995, Davenport’s journey led her to the finals of the Sydney tournament and the Australian Open, though the ultimate victory eluded her. A clay court success in Strasbourg contrasted with a fourth-round defeat at the French Open. Disappointments continued with fourth-round exits at Wimbledon and a second-round departure at the U.S. Open. The recruitment of Robert Van’t Hof as her full-time coach followed. In 1996, she reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, triumphed on clay in Strasbourg, and secured a gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

The year 1997 marked a strong start for Davenport with a win at the Indian Wells tournament. Despite setbacks at the French Open and Wimbledon, she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open. In 1998, she advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, triumphed in Tokyo, and secured her first Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open. The successful year included singles titles in Sydney, Madrid, and Wimbledon. In 2000, Davenport began the year by claiming the singles title in Sydney and the Australian Open. Successes at the Indian Wells tournament and in Miami followed. While reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, she faced defeats at the hands of Venus Williams. 2001 proved another prosperous year, with Davenport securing seven singles titles.

The subsequent year, 2002, witnessed a decline in Davenport’s success as she failed to capture a singles title. In 2003, she made coaching changes, first with Rich Leach and later with Adam Peterson. While the year showed semi-success, 2004 marked a resurgence with Davenport winning seven titles and finishing the year ranked first for the third time. Her dominance continued in 2005, as she achieved the rare feat of being ranked first four times.

In the following years, Davenport maintained competitiveness despite intermittent breaks due to injuries or pregnancies. In 2011, she triumphed in the Women’s Legends Doubles at the French Open and the Wimbledon Invitational Doubles Event, both times partnering with Martina Hingis. Post-2011, she stepped away from professional tennis, focusing on coaching Madison Keys just before the 2015 season.

Davenport’s illustrious career boasts 55 World Tennis Association singles titles, 38 WTA Tour doubles titles, making her one of the highest-earning female tennis players of all time.

Personal Life

In 2003, Davenport tied the knot with Jon Leach, an investment banker and the sibling of her former coach, Rick Leach. The couple welcomed their first child in 2007, followed by a daughter two years later and a third child in 2012. Another daughter joined the family in 2014. Davenport and Leach have homes in Irvine, California, Laguna Beach, California, and Kona, Hawaii, showcasing their diverse and well-spread family life.

Real Estate

In 1997, Lindsay acquired a newly constructed, 5000 square-foot mansion in a gated community in Laguna Beach, California, for $2.04 million. Fast forward to today, and the current valuation of this property ranges between $9-11 million. Despite having residences scattered across the country, Lindsay and her family typically inhabit their Sarasota, Florida mansion. Consequently, they decided to lease out their Laguna Beach property starting in 2022, with a monthly rental rate set at $27,500, making it available for prospective tenants in October of that year.

In a real estate move in 2016, Lindsay sold another Laguna Beach home situated in the same gated community for $2.835 million. Remarkably, she had initially purchased this property in 2000 for $1.305 million, marking a significant appreciation over the years.

In a more recent transaction, Lindsay and Jon made a substantial investment in June 2022 by acquiring a residence in Sarasota, Florida, for $3.4 million. This new addition further enhances their diverse real estate portfolio.

Quick summary

