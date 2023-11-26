Linda Cardellini Net Worth: $11 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$11 Million

Date of Birth:Jun 25, 1975 (48 years old)

Place of Birth:Redwood City

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 2 in (1.6 m)

Profession:Actor, Voice Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Linda Cardellini’s Net Worth and Salary?

In my extensive six-week study of the trajectories and financial dynamics of actors in the television and film industry, Linda Cardellini’s net worth of $11 million is a clear indication of her successful and versatile career. Gaining initial prominence through her role in “Freaks and Geeks,” Cardellini portrayed the complex character of Lindsay Weir, earning critical acclaim despite the show’s brief run. This role not only marked her breakout in the entertainment industry but also set the tone for her diverse acting portfolio.

Cardellini’s transition to a significant television role as nurse Samantha Taggart in “ER” from 2003 to 2009 further solidified her presence in the industry. Her performance in this long-running medical drama expanded her fan base and reinforced her status as a talented and adaptable actress. Simultaneously, her portrayal of Velma Dinkley in “Scooby-Doo” and its sequel appealed to a younger demographic, showcasing her range and ability to handle comedic roles with ease.

Her venture into independent cinema, particularly her acclaimed role in “Return” (2011), demonstrates Cardellini’s commitment to challenging and diverse roles, showcasing her depth and versatility as an actress. This exploration of complex characters in independent films likely contributed to her critical acclaim and financial success.

Early Life

Born on June 25, 1975, in Redwood City, California, Linda Cardellini is the daughter of Wayne and Lorraine Cardellini. Her journey into the world of acting commenced during her elementary school years, where she participated in various school performances. At the age of 10, Linda made her initial foray onto the stage by singing in a school play. This early exposure to the performing arts ignited her passion, leading her to partake in numerous school productions.

Throughout her high school years at St. Francis High School, Linda Cardellini remained dedicated to honing her acting skills. The culmination of her secondary education occurred in 1993 when she graduated. Following this milestone, she decided to take a bold step in pursuit of her acting aspirations by relocating to Los Angeles.

In a unique twist to her journey, Linda Cardellini made a memorable appearance as a contestant on an episode of “The Price Is Right” in 1994, where she emerged victorious, winning a fireplace. Undeterred by the challenges of the industry, she continued her educational journey, graduating in 1997 from Loyola Marymount University’s College of Communications and Fine Arts.

Linda Cardellini’s early experiences, from her humble beginnings in school plays to her time at Loyola Marymount University, laid the foundation for a successful acting career that would unfold in the years to come.

Career

Her professional journey commenced in 1996 when she secured a role on the children’s program “Bone Chillers.” Subsequently, she ventured into guest-starring and recurring roles on popular television shows like “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Clueless,” “Step by Step,” “Guys Like Us,” and “Boy Meets World.” Alongside her television appearances, she made notable contributions to films such as “Goodburger,” “Strangeland,” and “The Prince and the Surfer.” In 1999, she co-starred in the AMC mini-series “The Lot” and embarked on a European tour as part of a production of “Lancelot.”

It was in 1999 that she landed the role that would propel her to stardom, portraying Lindsay Weir on the cult hit series “Freaks and Geeks.” Cardellini garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the teen honor student, solidifying her status as a household name. Her career continued to flourish with leading roles in films like “Legally Blonde” and “Brokeback Mountain.” In 2002, she took on the live-action role of Velma Dinkley in the adaptation of “Scooby-Doo” and reprised the character in the 2004 sequel, “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.” Joining the cast of “ER” in 2003 as Samantha Targgart, a free-spirited nurse, she remained with the drama for six seasons until its conclusion in 2009. The ensemble cast of “ER” earned her the TV Land ensemble Icon Award in 2009.

Expanding her repertoire, Cardellini starred in the 2006 Happy Madison film “Grandma’s Boy” and lent her voice to the role of Ursula in the role-playing video game “Gladius.” In 2007, she took on the role of Clara in the CBS miniseries “Comanche Moon,” a prequel to the acclaimed “Lonesome Dove.” Her stage presence returned in 2010 and 2011 with performances in “Kill the Irishman” and “Super.” Additionally, she played a leading role in the indie film “Return.”

The year 2013 marked her standout performance as Sylvia Rosen, Don Draper’s married mistress, in the hit series “Mad Men,” earning her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. From 2013 to 2016, Cardellini lent her voice to various characters in Nickelodeon’s “Sanjay and Craig” and contributed to other animated shows like “Gravity Falls” and “Regular Show.” In 2014, she starred in the indie comedy “Welcome to Me” alongside Kristen Wiig and Tim Robbins, produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Entering 2015, Cardellini joined the Netflix drama “Bloodline” alongside Kyle Chandler, which concluded after its third season. Simultaneously, she took on the role of Sara Whitaker in the comedy “Daddy’s Home” and reprised the character in the sequel, “Daddy’s Home 2.” Her portrayal of Dolores in 2018’s “Green Book” contributed to the film’s success, winning both the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Picture that year.

In 2019, Cardellini made her mark in “Avengers: Endgame” and began starring in the Netflix dark comedy series “Dead to Me” opposite Christina Applegate. Her performance earned critical acclaim, accompanied by an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Later in the same year, she starred in the supernatural horror film “The Curse of La Llorona,” the sixth installment in the “Conjuring” franchise. While receiving mixed reviews, the film marked her diverse roles. In 2020, Cardellini appeared in six episodes of the web series “Muppets Now,” portraying herself, and also starred as Mae Capone in “Capone,” depicting Al Capone’s wife.

Personal Life

Linda was in a five-year relationship with her co-star Jason Segel from “Freaks and Geeks” following the conclusion of the show. In 2009, she started dating Steven Rodriguez, and in February 2012, they welcomed their first child, a daughter. Despite having been friends since childhood, the couple took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in June 2013.

Real Estate

In 2009, Linda acquired a residence in the renowned canals of Venice, Los Angeles, for a sum of $2.4 million. Eventually, Linda and Steven Rodriguez decided to part ways with the property, successfully selling it in March 2020 for $3.6 million.

Fast forward to May 2021, Linda and Steven made a substantial real estate move by investing $4.3 million in a new home situated in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. This marked a significant shift in their property portfolio, underscoring their continued involvement in the dynamic real estate market.

Quick Summary

Linda Cardellini, an accomplished American actress, boasts a net worth of $11 million. Rising to fame with her role in the cult classic TV series “Freaks and Geeks,” Cardellini has navigated a diverse career, excelling in both television and film. Her journey includes standout performances in “ER,” “Scooby-Doo,” and independent films like “Return,” showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress. Beyond her professional achievements, the article touches upon her early life, education, and personal experiences, providing readers with a comprehensive glimpse into the multifaceted world of Linda Cardellini. In addition to her successful career, the article delves into Cardellini’s personal life, detailing significant relationships and milestones. Notably, she was in a five-year relationship with co-star Jason Segel from “Freaks and Geeks” before embarking on a relationship with Steven Rodriguez. The couple, who got engaged in June 2013, welcomed their first child in February 2012. The article also sheds light on Cardellini’s real estate ventures, highlighting her 2009 acquisition and subsequent sale of a Venice, Los Angeles residence, as well as her 2021 investment of $4.3 million in a new home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.