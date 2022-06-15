Like Most People, Chris Hemsworth was Weary of Thor after ‘The Dark World’

To be blunt, not one of you would like to travel far across the barren wastelands of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom to find someone who considers Thor and The Dark World among the franchise’s best work.

The first film in Kenneth Branagh’s trilogy did a decent job of setting the scene for Asgard and laying the foundations for the world, but it was hampered by being restricted almost entirely to a single small town. The second chapter was beset with behind-the-scenes difficulties, resulting in an incohesive product plagued with flaws; until Eternals came along.

Of course, with Ragnarok, Taika Waititi revolutionized the Odinson and sent him on to play a major part in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, while also giving one of the finest character arcs in the process. Chris Hemsworth told Vanity Fair that he was getting weary of his role ahead of Love and Thunder‘s release next month.

“I wasn’t stoked with what I’d done in Thor 2. You know, I was a little disappointed in what I’d done. I didn’t think I grew the character in any way and I didn’t think I showed the audience something unexpected and different. When Ragnarok came along, out of my own frustration on what I’d done — and this isn’t on any other director, this is my own performance — I really wanted to break the mold, and I said this to Taika.”

With the reinvigoration of Thor, Taika Waititi may have saved the God of Thunder. Hemsworth’s latest action-packed solo outing made Thor the first Marvel hero in history to receive four solo adventures, and there may be more to come as the revitalization continues.