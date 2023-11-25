LiAngelo Ball Net Worth: $1 Million

Category:Richest Athletes › NBA Players

Net Worth:$1 Million

Date of Birth:Nov 24, 1998 (25 years old)

Place of Birth:Anaheim, California

Nationality:American

What is LiAngelo Ball’s Net Worth and Salary?

My extensive research into the financial aspects of athletes’ careers reveals that LiAngelo Ball’s net worth of $1 million is reflective of his evolving journey in the basketball world. In the past few months, I have analyzed Ball’s career trajectory, noting key milestones and their impact on his financial status. His engagements with the Detroit Pistons in 2020 and the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021/2022 season, though brief, have contributed to his professional profile.

Currently playing for the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League, LiAngelo continues to develop his skills and marketability. His association with the Ball basketball dynasty and the Big Baller Brand, a family business endeavor, also plays a significant role in his financial standing. This combination of professional basketball contracts, potential earnings from the family brand, and public interest due to his family’s prominence in the sport, all contribute to his current net worth.

It’s clear that LiAngelo Ball’s career, while still in its earlier stages compared to his brothers, is marked by a steady progression and potential for growth in both his athletic achievements and financial success.

Early Life

LiAngelo Robert Ball, born on November 24, 1998, in Anaheim, California, to former college basketball players LaVar Ball and Tina. Growing up, LiAngelo faced older opponents and competed with his basketball prodigy brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo. He gained national attention at Chino Hills High School, where his father, LaVar, became a media figure. Initially set to play for UCLA, LiAngelo’s path changed due to a shoplifting incident in China, accusing him of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store.

Basketball Career

LiAngelo Ball, a 6-foot-5 guard and small forward, left UCLA to join Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League. His stint with the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, founded by his father LaVar Ball, led to winning the JBA championship and earning various accolades in 2018. LiAngelo later joined the NBA G League’s Oklahoma City Blue in 2020. Despite signing a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons in late 2020, he was waived before the 2020-2021 season. After an impressive workout with the Charlotte Hornets in the summer of 2021, he earned a spot on their Summer League team. Although initially signed in October 2021, he was waived the next day. Selected by the Greensboro Swarm in the 2021 NBA G League draft, he scored 22 points in his debut. LiAngelo reunited with the Hornets for the NBA Summer League in 2022, signing another non-guaranteed contract in September but was waived in October. Subsequently, he rejoined the Greensboro Swarm roster for training camp.

Contracts

LiAngelo Ball inked multiple non-guaranteed NBA contracts: a 2020 deal at $898.3k with the Pistons, a 2021 one-year agreement at $925.2k with the Hornets, and a 2022 Hornets contract valued at $1.02 million.

Personal Life

In 2023, news broke of LiAngelo Ball expecting his first child with reality TV personality Nikki Mudarris. His elder brother, Lonzo, is a Chicago Bulls point guard, while his younger sibling, LaMelo, plays as a point guard for the Charlotte Hornets. Additionally, their cousin, Andre Ball, has a basketball background with Pepperdine.

LiAngelo features prominently in the family’s reality show “Ball in the Family” and sports a signature shoe from his father’s brand, Big Baller Brand.

