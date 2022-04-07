Let’s Talk About It! ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is Now the Biggest Disney Song of All-Time!

It’s time to talk about Bruno! It appears that Encanto is establishing itself as one of Disney’s most popular films ever. Billboard has now revealed that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the biggest Disney song on its chart.

This news might instantly make you think of iconic hits like Frozen’s “Let It Go” or The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”’s five straight weeks at number one have garnered the Lin-Manuel Miranda written track the first spot on the Billboard list.

That is the longest any Disney song has spent at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” being the most recent.

The news has delighted Colombian singer and actor Mauro Castillo, who appears in the song as Felix, with him calling the achievement “the power, the colors, and how much Latin culture means to the world.”

Encanto has been cited for promoting musical diversity, and one of its many contributions to the genre is its chachachá rhythm, according to Castillo. “Productions like Encanto help us see a bigger picture of who Colombians are as a nation,” he adds.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the songwriter, has also chimed in on the excitement via Twitter, quoting his lyrics from the track and expressing thanks to everyone who’s been listening to it.

…like the grapes that thrive on the vine…

(Grateful for you, all of you, ALL of you)-LMM https://t.co/BjUqyRqDIQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 6, 2022

Every chart appearance by a Walt Disney Studios film music since the inception of the Hot 100 in 1958 is considered by Billboard’s ranking. However, changes to the point system over time have resulted in recent Disney movies dominating the list. Encanto alone occupies seven places on the list, which is equal to the number of spots occupied by the blockbuster Frozen franchise.

“Surface Pressure” (No. 7), “The Family Madrigal” (No. 12), “What Else Can I Do?” (No. 14), Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” (No. 17), “Waiting on a Miracle” (No. 21) and “All of You” (No. 27) constitute the rest of the Encanto names on the list.

Now in its 14th week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is sitting at No. 8. But, it looks like its legacy within the Disney portfolio will only flourish with time.

The ‘Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart,’ which is updated with every new song, currently comprises the following Top 10: each song’s Hot 100 best position.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (No. 1, 2022) “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John, The Lion King (No. 4, 1994) “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Aladdin (No. 1, one week, 1993) “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel, Frozen (No. 5, 2014) “Colors of the Wind,” Vanessa Williams, Pocahontas (No. 4, 1995) “Beauty and the Beast,” Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson, Beauty and the Beast (No. 9, 1992) “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow, Encanto (No. 8, 2022) “Circle of Life,” Elton John, The Lion King (No. 18, 1994) “Go the Distance,” Michael Bolton, Hercules (No. 24, 1997) “You’ll Be in My Heart,” Phil Collins, Tarzan (No. 21, 1999)

What’s your favorite Disney song? Let us know in the comments below!