Lesley-Ann Brandt, Star of ‘Lucifer’, is First New Cast Announcement of Walking Dead’s Rick & Michonne Spinoff

After her beloved stint as Mazikeen on the hit show Lucifer, Lesley-Ann Brandt is back in a major TV role. She has landed an important recurring part on The Walking Dead spinoff that follows Rick and Michonne’s journey.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira take the lead roles in this six-episode drama, which began filming recently in New Jersey. Initially announced as a series of movies with Lincoln starring back in 2018, fans will be delighted to see Rick and Michonne reuniting for what’s sure to be an incredible journey – a tale of star crossed lovers that promises plenty of surprises!

Per the official logline for the as-yet-untitled show, which is set to premiere in 2024, “Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Deadline‘s sister site has confirmed that Brandt will appear in the series as Pearl Thorne, though character specifics are still a mystery.

Zombies fans can rejoice as the final season of two Walking Dead shows are coming soon. Fear the Walking Dead will start its eighth and last year on May 14th, while The Walking Dead: Dead City, featuring beloved characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), is premiering this spring. Plus, Norman Reedus‘ project The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be debuting later in 2021! Don’t miss these exciting series that have captivated viewers around the world for years!