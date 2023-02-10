Leonardo DiCaprio Expresses Frustration Over Discredited Dating Rumors with 19-Year-Old, Damaging His ‘Reputation’

Rumors spread that Leonardo DiCaprio had begun a relationship with Eden Polani, 19, after they were spotted at the same event on January 31st – much to Leonardo’s immense displeasure, according to InTouch Weekly. Concerning his “27 reputation” due to his public girlfriends’ young ages, an insider told the outlet, “This wasn’t a hookup, just a friend.” In photos obtained by multiple outlets, seen at Ebony Riley’s music release party was the 48-year-old actor, accompanied by a young model.

Speculation abounded that these two were an item, owing to Leo’s reputation with the Hollywood ‘it’ girls of their 20s. “He was venting,” the source added. “He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone.” Over the course of this past year, news about the Oscar winner’s romantic life has been on everyone’s lips. He recently ended an four-year relationship with girlfriend Camila Morrone, attracting even more attention to his private affairs.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months,” a different insider told InTouch Weekly, while an additional source commented, “It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die. With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

After their breakup, InTouch reported another source saying that he and model Gigi Hadid had “hooked up a few times this summer. “They have known each other for several years,” the insider said at the time. “They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”Some fans were shocked to learn that Leo and Gigi were spending time together. However, the source says their relationship was “casual and not a constant thing.”

On numerous occasions in the autumn of 2022, the couple was spotted embracing and enjoying each other’s company in New York City. An exclusive source confided to PEOPLE that they had been familiar with one another for years prior. “They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants, and gatherings.” Both were in relationships, so they didn’t have an opportunity to connect.

After the end of her five-year relationship with singer Zayn Malik in 2021, Hadid captivated DiCaprio following his separation from Morrone. “A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” said the source. Nevertheless, the two had gone their separate ways by December 2022 and no longer made public appearances together. The last person Leo was seen with is actress Victoria Lamas who at the time was 23-years-old following an evening out in West Hollywood.