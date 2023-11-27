Len Cariou Net Worth: $4.8 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$4.8 Million

Date of Birth:Sep 30, 1939 (84 years old)

Place of Birth:Winnipeg

Gender:Male

Profession:Singer, Actor

Nationality:Canada

What is Len Cariou’s Net Worth?

Len Cariou’s net worth of $4.8 million is a reflection of his extensive and varied career as a Canadian actor, marked by significant achievements in theater, television, and film. Through my detailed analysis of actors with diverse portfolios, Cariou’s career trajectory stands out. His portrayal of the title character in the original production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which earned him a Tony Award, highlights his profound impact on the stage.

Cariou’s role as Henry Reagan on the long-running TV show “Blue Bloods” since 2010 has further solidified his presence in the entertainment industry. Born in Manitoba, Canada, in 1939, Cariou’s career extends beyond these iconic roles, with notable performances in TV series like “Murder, She Wrote” and films such as “Flags of Our Fathers.” His versatility is also evident in his work as a narrator for Major League Baseball’s World Series films and in audio books. With awards like the Canadian Film Award and a Primetime Emmy nomination, Cariou’s multifaceted career showcases his adaptability and lasting influence across various facets of the entertainment world.

Quick Summary

Canadian actor Len Cariou, with a net worth of $4.8 million, gained fame for his roles in “Sweeney Todd” and “Blue Bloods.” Born in 1939, he’s known for diverse roles in TV series like “Murder, She Wrote” and films like “Flags of Our Fathers.” Beyond acting, he narrated MLB’s World Series films, recorded audio books, and earned awards, including a Tony and a Canadian Film Award. Cariou’s enduring impact reflects his versatility in the entertainment industry.