The fan-designed LEGO Ideas build adapts Legendary’s Monsterverse Godzilla and measures about 27.5 inches with the Heat Ray fitted.

LEGO’s first Godzilla set goes on sale Friday, November 27. The company announced it on November 3, so the news this week is the approaching release of a specific model that collectors have had time to size up. LEGO Ideas set 21375 recreates the Legendary Monsterverse version of Godzilla with 5,363 pieces. Fit the removable Heat Ray and the display reaches about 27.5 inches tall. LEGO calls it the biggest LEGO Ideas set it has released. The footprint matters almost as much as the piece count if you are figuring out where it could go.

The official announcement gives the United States price as $399.99 and says the set will be available from LEGO’s stores and website. LEGO also announced a launch gift and other Black Friday activities, some tied to membership or availability. This is the release of a mainline LEGO Ideas retail set even though the launch is accompanied by a promotion. Buyers weighing it should make room for the model, its tail and whatever pose they want first. A store’s current stock or gift availability is a separate question on the day.

What makes it look like Godzilla

The set has several details that identify the exact version LEGO licensed. It uses the Monsterverse silhouette and carries a long ridge of jagged dorsal plates down the back. In the official images, the blue accents bring out the outline against gray and charcoal scales. The Heat Ray assembly switches in at the mouth and sends a bright element upward. Remove it for a display that directs the eye back to the face and the curve of the neck. Those are two presentations of the same completed build.

Godzilla’s head, limbs and tail can be moved, and LEGO lists articulation in areas including the wrists and fingers. That flexibility has a particular purpose for a figure of this size. A portrait can use a turn of the head or a change in the angle of the arms while retaining the bulk around the shoulders and legs. The torso still needs to read as the creature’s center of mass. The promotional views show how important the shift from heavy body to sharply defined ridgeline is to picking out Godzilla from across the room.

It is reasonable to think about space in different directions. A shelf that clears the model vertically with the Heat Ray attached might leave little clearance for the tail. A counter with space around it could make the back and side detail easier to see. LEGO illustrates the scale with a regular minifigure beside the model, where it reaches approximately ankle height. For shoppers comparing photographs to a real room, that little figure helps establish why a model measuring more than two feet high deserves a measured spot.

From fan submission to retail box

The set began with a LEGO Ideas proposal from New York fan designer Matthew Esposito, who used the account MattE720. Michael Walsh reported for Nerdist that the original project was submitted in December 2023. It earned 10,000 supporters and then went through LEGO’s review before becoming a product. Both the wait and the formal review are part of the story. Support gets an idea in front of the company’s reviewers, who make another decision about whether it can become a set.

Turning a proposal into a retail build calls for a balance between the original idea and the needs of someone building it from bags of parts with the instructions in front of them. Esposito identified the head as a particular design challenge in LEGO’s announcement. That makes sense when you compare what the face and back have to do. The dorsal plates can establish a long, repeated pattern. The eyes, jaw, mouth and shape of the skull have to occupy a smaller area and remain recognizable at a glance. Those details carry much of the character in a close photograph.

The assembled gray and blue LEGO Godzilla stands on a round table with its mouth open. ©2026 The LEGO Group · Editorial use terms

Legendary’s consumer products and partnerships team worked with LEGO on the official product. The Monsterverse identification helps explain why this release has one recognizable silhouette even though Godzilla has looked different across decades of films. The character made his screen debut in 1954. LEGO’s designers are interpreting one modern licensed incarnation within that longer history, so an older movie poster and the model on the table may depict unmistakably different profiles. This is also how a buyer can tell which movies the official visual reference refers to.

What the November 27 launch includes

LEGO says its launch promotion includes a gift with a qualifying purchase of the Godzilla set while supplies last. Check the product page and any posted promotion terms on the day, especially if the bonus makes a difference to where you shop. The announcement’s November 3 event belongs to the reveal phase. The November 27 date on the product page is the one that governs when the main set becomes available. November 27 also puts a particularly large, specific purchase on the same day as LEGO’s broader Black Friday offers.

The purchase decision might come down to what kind of building project someone enjoys. More than five thousand pieces suggests a build to set aside time for, and Godzilla involves a long continuous form rather than a group of small structures a builder could spread across separate shelves. The appeal is watching the figure become recognizable in stages. The finished display also gives collectors who arrived through the movies a way to read the design choices in the round, from the height of the ridgeline to the change in the tail’s curve.

For a fan of the LEGO Ideas program, there is another comparison to make. It can take years for a fan proposal to show up as an object someone can buy. Here the length of that path, from a December 2023 submission to a November 2026 release, is part of how one of the company’s biggest fan-originated projects reached shelves. The product’s scale will immediately find its way into photos. Its origin explains why those photos started as one builder’s attempt to get Godzilla’s face right.

The takeaway for Friday is straightforward. The model is the named Monsterverse version, its dimensions depend in part on the Heat Ray and pose, and LEGO has set one date for retail availability. Look at the front, back and side before deciding where it belongs. The view a builder chooses to give the finished figure can say as much about what they like in a Godzilla design as the promotional pose on launch day.

Sources

The King of the Monsters awakens: First-ever LEGO set featuring Godzilla from Legendary’s Monsterverse unveiled — The LEGO Group, November 3, 2026

Godzilla 21375 — The LEGO Group, Undated product page, checked November 22, 2026

LEGO’s First-Ever Godzilla Set Is a Titan-Sized Collectible — Nerdist, Michael Walsh, November 3, 2026

Featured photograph ©2026 The LEGO Group · Editorial use terms

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