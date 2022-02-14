LEGO: Boba Fett Throne Room

Last week, Hasbro launched the Boba Fett Throne Room playset in their Vintage Collection series for a whopping $230. The price was a concern for many fans, but it appears that LEGO is working on an alternative. Thanks to Amazon Germany’s leak, we now know that the 75326 Boba Fett’s Throne Room LEGO set is on its way, with 732 pieces, 7 minifigures, and a price in the $100 range.

Naturally, the new Star Wars LEGO set is based on The Book of Boba Fett, which just concluded its first season on Disney+. The set features Boba Fett, Fennic Shand, Bib Fortuna, Theelin Dancer, Quarren, Gamorrean Guard, and Weequy Guard, all of whom have previously appeared as figures in the first two Death Star sets.

It’s unclear when the 75326 Boba Fett’s Throne Room LEGO set will be available, but it’ll most likely be on March 1st, alongside Marvel’s Thor Hammer set, The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Attack Set, and a slew of helmet sets from the franchise.

It’ll be available on Amazon and at other retailers in the United States by early March. If you want it right now, though, there’s a chance that it will arrive on February 28th or March 1st at LEGO.com. Keep an eye on the page for further developments – new material and links will be added as they become available. Right here, you can stay up to date on the latest LEGO releases.

The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett Book are now available to watch on Disney+.