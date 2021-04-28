So, apparently, the regular trailer just wasn’t good enough according to The CW. So, they went ahead and decided that Legends Of Tomorrow Season 6 gets an extended trailer! In case you’ve forgotten, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will return this weekend! The season premiere will air over the weekend, launching a new arc for the show. The previous season ended with a mysterious abduction. This season will undoubtedly pick up that plot thread and have our characters trying to figure it out. I’ve heard that this season will definitely incorporate aliens, too. All-in-all I think we’re in for another hilarious, exciting season of Legends Of Tomorrow! I’m going to go ahead and put the trailer below. Like that you guys can watch it for yourselves!

One of the most interesting aspects of this trailer is definitely the animated scene! This isn’t the first time that Legends Of Tomorrow will have played with different styles of filming. We got a puppet episode a while back, which was pretty spectacular. This year, however, it looks like we’re stepping into a Disney film. Based on the trailer it looks like that will even include talking Gargoyles. How crazy is that? What’s even funnier is that it’ll probably, somehow, make complete sense in context. That’s where Legends shines its brightest, when it’s being weird, man.

Here’s the synopsis as well, to give you an idea what we’re in for! Did you enjoy the extended trailer?

“Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…”