Leaked Set Photos From ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Reveal Actor Taylor-Johnson in Character

Published on May 9th, 2022 | Updated on May 9th, 2022 | By FanFest

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe now has released three movies and fans are still justifiably doubtful of the success of future films. Venom was a lot of fun, but the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was a non-event, and Morbius was an embarrassment on every level. As a result, all eyes will be on their next film, Kraven the Hunter.

Details are scarce, but filming has been taking place in London since March and we’ve seen glimpses of some impressive action sequences. Taylor-Johnson plays the long-time Spider-Man nemesis.

However, viewers have pointed out that this version of Kraven bears little resemblance to the comic-book figure. Perhaps a direct translation of Kraven’s gloriously camp lion-headed vest and leopard-print leggings would be too goofy, but the only thing about this costume that even hints at the character is the necklace now.

more pictures of aaron taylor johnson on set of kraven the hunter pic.twitter.com/c99LgxlLCE — best of aaron taylor johnson (@atjarchive) May 9, 2022

We can probably expect a teaser trailer in the summer, following the premiere of the film’s first footage sometime later this year. After Morbius, we have our doubts about Sony’s intentions and ability to put forth a good script, so let’s hope this turns out to be a pleasant surprise..

Kraven the Hunter will premiere in movie theaters on January 13, 2023.