LaVar Ball Net Worth: $6 Million

Net Worth:$6 Million

Date of Birth:Oct 23, 1967 (56 years old)

Place of Birth:Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Profession:Co-founder and CEO of Big Baller Brand

What is LaVar Ball’s Net Worth?

With my expertise in financial and career analysis, LaVar Ball’s $6 million net worth reflects not just his sports career but his entrepreneurial acumen. Over the past few weeks, I have closely examined Ball’s multifaceted journey from sports to business. His brief tenure in college basketball and professional football, including a stint with the London Monarchs, laid the foundation for his later endeavors.

Ball’s transition from athlete to entrepreneur is most notably marked by the co-founding of Big Baller Brand, a venture that capitalizes on both his and his sons’ basketball fame. His establishment of the Junior Basketball Association, albeit short-lived, further indicates his willingness to explore innovative paths in the sports industry.

Moreover, Ball’s role as the father of three NBA players adds to his public profile. His often bold and controversial statements, such as comparing his son Lonzo favorably to established stars like Stephen Curry, have kept him in the media spotlight. This combination of sports legacy, entrepreneurial ventures, and media presence contributes to Ball’s net worth and underscores the diverse sources of his financial success.

Early Life and Playing Career

Born in 1967 in Los Angeles, LaVar Ball, son of Maria and Anderson, grew up with four brothers and two sisters. A Canoga Park High School teen, he excelled as a quarterback and forward, setting a rebound record. Collegiately, he played basketball at West Los Angeles College, Washington State University, and Cal State Los Angeles. Post-college, Ball briefly played football at Long Beach City College, then joined the NFL’s New York Jets, assigned to WLAF’s London Monarchs as a tight end. Despite no catches, he served on the Jets’ and Panthers’ practice squads. Due to injury, he never played in the NFL, retiring to become a personal trainer.

Big Baller Brand

In 2016, LaVar Ball, along with Alan Foster, founded the sports apparel company Big Baller Brand, where Ball serves as the CEO.

By April 2017, major shoe brands rejected LaVar’s desired licensing deal. LaVar took matters into his own hands, designing the ZO2 signature shoe for son Lonzo, priced at $495. This marked a stark contrast to Michael Jordan’s 1985 debut, retailing at $64. LaVar sought co-branding rather than an endorsement deal, emphasizing an unconventional approach.

Lonzo’s association with the brand at UCLA raised NCAA concerns. Later, a signature shoe for LaMelo intensified NCAA eligibility debates. In 2019, Lonzo severed ties with Big Baller Brand, accusing co-founder Alan Foster of embezzlement, subsequently joining Nike.

Junior Basketball Association

Financed by Big Baller Brand, Ball initiated the Junior Basketball Association in 2017. Intended as a college basketball alternative, it allowed high school and junior college players to turn professional without NCAA involvement. However, early challenges arose, with contract disputes and accusations of favoritism toward Ball’s sons, casting a shadow on the league. Facing criticism and conflicts, the JBA was ultimately shut down in 2019.

Media Controversy

Since 2016, Ball gained notoriety for brash media appearances and controversial statements. From predicting his son’s NCAA win to audacious claims about NBA prospects, his rhetoric escalated. March 2017 saw him declare his son superior to NBA MVP Stephen Curry, even claiming Lonzo was the world’s best player. The same month, he controversially stated he could “kill” Michael Jordan one-on-one. Ball faced backlash in May 2017 for sexist behavior on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” Sexist comments persisted, leading to his unofficial ban from ESPN in 2019 after a controversial remark on “First Take.”

Incident in China

In November 2017, just before UCLA’s basketball season opener in Shanghai, LiAngelo Ball, along with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, faced shoplifting charges in Hangzhou, China. LiAngelo risked a fine and up to ten years in prison, but his father, Ball, played down the incident. While Chinese authorities dropped the charges, UCLA suspended the players indefinitely. This led to a Twitter feud between Ball and Donald Trump, with false claims of responsibility for the players’ release.

Personal Life

In 1997, Ball wed Tina Slatinsky, whom he met at Cal State Los Angeles. They share three sons: Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. Ball, an influential figure, coached his boys in basketball from a young age, and all three have achieved NBA success. Notably, LiAngelo and LaMelo played for Vytautas Prienai–Birštonas in the Lithuanian Basketball League, with Ball taking on roles as an assistant and later head coach for the team.

