Laurie Holden Joins The Boys Season 3! From The Walking Dead’s Andrea To A Costumed Hero!?

A Walking Dead actress is joining The Boys season 3! She will be joining in a recurring role for the entire season, Variety reported exclusively! Now The Walking Dead fans have a reason to tune into The Boys when it returns for its third season! Laurie Holden joins The Boys for season 3!

Laurie Holden will be stepping into some tights as a character called Crimson Countess. Well, we don’t know that she’ll actually be wearing tights, but it would certainly make sense wouldn’t it? At least, if she’s stepping into the role of a superpowered individual.

Laurie Holden hasn’t exclusively been on The Walking Dead, but it’s most certainly her most famous role. In our opinion, anyway. She played Andrea there, where she famously got screwed over. She was supposed to be on the series for several years and end up with Andrew Lincoln’s character. That… did not work out.

The Boys has been incredibly successful for Amazon thus far, with fans clamoring for the third season already! We’ll definitely be seeing some more really screwed up things once season 3 hits, and we can’t wait either!

Laurie Holden isn’t the only famous person joining season 3. The third season is also bringing in Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. We’ve seen his costume, and he looks pretty awesome! In case you don’t know, Jensen Ackles is most famous for his fifteen-year stint as Dean Winchester on Supernatural.

If you love The Boys, you might be in luck. Variety also claims that there is a spin-off series coming. The series would, theoretically, be set in a college for supes. That could certainly prove interesting and twisted if it keeps the same dynamic as The Boys.

We still don’t have an official release date for The Boys season 3, but God, we hope it’s soon! We’re really happy that Laurie Holden joins The Boys for season 3! We’re sure she’ll do great!