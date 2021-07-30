The Walking Dead season 11, the final season of the show, is almost here. So as you can imagine we’re learning a ton of information ahead of the season 11 premiere. For example, Lauren Cohan has had a ton of fun filming The Walking Dead season 11. She even claims it’s some of the most fun she’d had filming anything. Way to go, Lauren!

Cohan’s character returned to Alexandria just in time to save Negan, the man who murdered her husband Glenn. Even though their relationship won’t be the only thing Maggie deals with in the final season, it certainly will be touched upon. After all, Negan didn’t just kill Glenn. He bashed his freakin’ head in real good.

We’ve seen in the newest trailer, as well as information we’ve gotten in the season, that Negan and Maggie may need to work together this year. Will they really be able to set their differences aside in order to save Alexandria, since it isn’t doing too well since The Whisperer War ended?

“It’s been the most fun I’ve ever had on this show, in terms of just cruising through this ocean of what you want to do and what you can do, and where she’s been.” Cohan said during the weekend of Comic-Con.

We’ve already learned from Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Negan himself, that the big man survives the final season of The Walking Dead. Does that mean that it’s possible that Maggie meets with an untimely demise? Maybe she needs to meet Lucille as well, or at least some kind of new weapon Negan has.

Most likely they’ll both survive, though. Negan is a completely different person compared to when he felt the need to brutally murder Glenn. They may never be best friends, but survival is a hell of a drug.

We’re glad Lauren Cohan has had a ton of fun filming The Walking Dead season 11, and we can’t wait to see how it all ends.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC later in August.