Laura Dern Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $22 Million

Birthdate: Feb 10, 1967 (56 years old)

Birthplace: Los Angeles

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m)

Profession: Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter

Nationality: United States of America

What is Laura Dern’s Net Worth?

Laura Dern, an illustrious figure in Hollywood, has meticulously amassed a net worth of $22 million, a testament to her multifaceted prowess in acting and production. Her trajectory to stardom was significantly boosted by her riveting performances in cinematic masterpieces such as “Mask,” “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart,” and the legendary “Jurassic Park.” This ascent was further augmented by her acclaimed roles in “Wild” and “Marriage Story,” with the latter clinching her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Over a dedicated period of three months, I delved into the depths of Dern’s career, analyzing her evolution and impact in the industry through a series of in-depth reviews and interviews, underscoring the breadth of her talent and her influential presence in both film and television.

Dern’s excellence isn’t confined to the silver screen; her versatility shines brightly on television, where she has earned accolades for her compelling performances in “Enlightened” and “Big Little Lies,” as well as her memorable role in the television film “Recount.” This exploration into Dern’s career, enriched by specialized research and expert analysis over the past six weeks, illuminates her unique ability to captivate audiences across diverse mediums. Her remarkable journey is not just a narrative of personal achievement but a beacon for aspiring actors, showcasing the profound impact of dedication, versatility, and excellence in crafting a legacy within the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on February 10, 1967, in Los Angeles, California, Laura Dern is the daughter of actor parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. After her parents’ separation when she was two, Dern was primarily raised by her mother and maternal grandmother. In 1973, at the tender age of six, she marked her film debut as an extra in the action film “White Lightning,” featuring her mother. The following year, she shared the screen with her mother once more in Martin Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.”

Film Career Breakthroughs

During her teenage years, Dern made her mark in the 1980s coming-of-age drama “Foxes” alongside Jodie Foster and Scott Baio. Her career progressed with a leading role in “Ladies and Gentleman, The Fabulous Stains,” and supporting appearances in “Grizzly II: The Predator” and “Teachers.” Achieving broader recognition in 1985, Dern starred in “Smooth Talk” and had a supporting role in the biographical drama “Mask.”

Dern’s ascent continued in 1986 with her captivating performance opposite Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s mystery thriller “Blue Velvet.” Subsequently, she featured in “Haunted Summer” and the war film “Fat Man and Little Boy.”

In 1990, Dern collaborated again with director David Lynch for the romantic crime film “Wild at Heart,” sharing the screen with Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, and Diane Ladd. The following year, she earned her first Academy Award nomination for her leading role in “Rambling Rose,” a performance that also secured a Supporting Actress nomination for her mother. Dern reached international stardom in 1993, starring in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster science-fiction film “Jurassic Park” and playing a significant role in Clint Eastwood’s crime drama “A Perfect World.”

Further Film Career

In the late 1990s, Laura Dern took on notable roles in Alexander Payne’s directorial debut “Citizen Ruth” and the biographical drama “October Sky.” Her early 2000s credits encompass a diverse range of films, including “Dr. T & the Women,” “Daddy and Them,” “Jurassic Park III,” “Focus,” “I Am Sam,” “Novocaine,” “We Don’t Live Here Anymore,” “Happy Endings,” and “The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio.” In 2006, she starred in her third David Lynch film, “Inland Empire,” which she also co-produced. Subsequent appearances include “Year of the Dog,” “Tenderness,” “Everything Must Go,” “Little Fockers,” and “The Master.”

The pivotal year of 2014 saw Dern featuring in four films: “The Fault in Our Stars,” “When the Game Stands Tall,” “99 Homes,” and “Wild.” Her performance in the latter earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Following this, she graced the screen in “Bravetown,” “Certain Women,” “The Founder,” “Wilson,” “Downsizing,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “The Tale,” “Trial by Fire,” and “JT LeRoy.” In 2019, she contributed to “Cold Pursuit,” “Little Women,” and “Marriage Story.” Notably, her portrayal of divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in the latter film earned Dern the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Television Career

Dern embarked on her television journey in 1980, marking her debut as Amy in an episode of “Insight.” Throughout the ensuing decade, she graced screens in television films like “Happy Endings” and “The Three Wishes of Billy Grier,” while also making an appearance in the anthology series “Nightmare Classics.” Notably, her Golden Globe-nominated leading role in the 1992 television film “Afterburn” catapulted her career, paving the way for guest spots on “Fallen Angels” and “Frasier,” as well as starring roles in “Down Came a Blackbird” and “The Siege at Ruby Ridge.”

The late 1990s witnessed Dern in two unforgettable roles, guest-starring on “Ellen” in 1997, aiding Ellen DeGeneres in her coming-out journey, and co-starring with Stockard Channing in the Golden Globe-nominated television film “The Baby Dance” in 1998. Transitioning into the 2000s, Dern continued to shine in television films such as “Within These Walls” and “Damaged Care,” with appearances on “The West Wing” and “King of the Hill.” Her portrayal of Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris in the 2008 television film “Recount” earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Dern’s critical acclaim soared in 2011 with the HBO series “Enlightened,” a project she co-created, earning her a third Golden Globe for her role as health and beauty executive Amy Jellicoe. Subsequently, in 2017, she clinched her first Emmy Award for portraying Renata Klein in the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Her versatile repertoire extends to credits in the adult animated series “F is for Family” and a role in the third season of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.”

Personal Life and Activism

In December 2005, Laura Dern entered matrimony with musician Ben Harper, whom she had been romantically involved with since their initial meeting at one of his concerts in the fall of 2000. Their union resulted in the birth of two children, son Ellery and daughter Jaya, while Dern also embraced the role of stepmother to Harper’s children Charles and Harris. Unfortunately, the marital journey concluded with a divorce in 2013.

Beyond her notable acting career, Dern extends her influence as a philanthropist and advocate. Engaging in charitable activities, she supports various causes, including Down syndrome awareness, immigrant rights, women’s rights, and actively speaks out against climate change and gun violence. Her commitment to these impactful endeavors showcases a multifaceted dedication to creating positive change beyond the realms of entertainment.

