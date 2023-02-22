Latest Marvel News: As ‘Quantumania’s Shocking Reshoots Secrets Resurface, a ‘Thunderbolts’ Star Admits They’re Already ‘Exhausted’ By Demanding Schedule

In another dimension, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could have been the intense Phase Five opener we were expecting. However, here in our universe Marvel made changes to it moments before its release date. Robert Downey Jr’s potential return as Iron Man has also been a hot topic recently with one Thunderbolts star sharing how excited yet anxious they are about bringing their character back to life!

Quantumania’s critics have uncovered incontrovertible evidence that Marvel drastically altered the movie’s conclusion moments prior to release.

We can all agree that the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t quite hit its mark, yet in a marvelous twist it appears that this was due to recent reshoots from mid-January. Fans have noticed how rushed and unearned these final scenes felt – clearly showing that production had attempted to change up the conclusion at the eleventh hour. It’s an example where sometimes less meddling is more beneficial!

After the anticipated filming of Stranger Things 5, David Harbour is dreading having to jump right into Thunderbolts.

Let’s send out a prayer for David Harbour, as the accomplished actor has an incredibly busy year ahead of him. After wrapping up filming on Stranger Things’ final season, he will have to jump right into Marvel’s Thunderbolts without so much as a brief pause – and it starts shooting this summer! His honesty about his experience on Hellboy reboot is no secret; when talking about what lies in store for him with these two projects lined up back-to-back, Harbour admitted that he already feels “exhausted” just thinking about it. Despite all the hard work involved though, looking at how much money may be waiting for him by the end might make every effort worth it in the end.

Despite studio claims, Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU is widely seen as certain – no one doubts it!

Although Iron Man’s grand finale was in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel admirers have been theorizing that Tony Stark could resurface via the Multiverse Saga. But producer Stephen Broussard has clarified this speculating by declaring there is no chance of Robert Downey Jr. making a spectacular return to the franchise – dispelling all hopes for an Iron Man revival! People are so driven to bring their aspirations into reality that many have chosen to ignore Marvel’s statement, presuming they simply want the Secret Wars scene kept under wraps. Are these people perceptive or misguided? We will soon discover the truth.

Even though Anthony Mackie may not be leading the New Avengers as anticipated, you can take solace in knowing that a new batch of Marvel news will gather tomorrow.