Doom Patrol: Larry’s Trauma Arc Is Going To Conclude In Season 3

Larry is one of the characters that has gone through the most over the course of Doom Patrol‘s two seasons. The man has suffered emotional, physical, and even sexual trauma. It’s no wonder that he’s a little messed up by the time we meet him in Doom Patrol. Larry is a little traumatized, is my point, and I can’t really blame him. It all came to a head when he tried to reconnect with his now-adult son unsuccessfully. Matt Bomer, the voice actor of Larry Trainor/Negative Man, says that season 3 will see him “close the loop”. To put it more simply: Larry’s trauma arc is going to conclude in season 3.

Bomer spoke to CBR about Doom Patrol season 3 and discussed what we can expect from his character.

“I love that group and those writers never fail to blow me away with what they come up with because they somehow find ways to outdo themselves, but it’s never ungrounded. It’s never so outlandish that it’s outside of the realm of possibility — I think it would be hard-pressed to find anything out of the realm of possibility for the show at this point. This season, particularly for Larry and what he’s going through, is just so fun to get to play and I feel like the writing is stronger than ever on the show.” is what he said.

Bomer then went on, “I wish I were down there in person more often but I also love the freedom of getting to find Larry in the booth as well. I love it and I think fans are really going to love what’s to come this season. Season 2 obviously dealt with trauma and this season kind of closes the loop on that because we had to finish early but also going to these new places with all the characters.”

Larry’s arc is just one of many fans can expect to find in Doom Patrol season 3, and I’m looking forward to the continuation of DC’s weirdest show. I’m glad that Larry’s trauma arc is going to conclude in season 3. I hope he can finally find some happiness.

Doom Patrol season 3 will air on HBO Max hopefully this year.