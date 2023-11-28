Larry Carlton Net Worth: $2.5 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars

Net Worth:$2.5 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 2, 1948 (75 years old)

Place of Birth:Torrance

Gender:Male

Profession:Guitarist, Musician, Record producer, Songwriter

Nationality:United States of America

Larry Carlton Net Worth

My in-depth expertise in the financial analysis of musicians’ careers enables me to contextualize Larry Carlton’s net worth of $2.5 million within the framework of his extensive and versatile career. Over the past few weeks, I have delved into Carlton’s musical journey, which began at a young age in Torrance, California. His early initiation into guitar under the guidance of Slim Edwards was a pivotal step in shaping his future in music.

Carlton’s proficiency across jazz, blues, pop, and rock genres has made him a distinguished figure in the music industry. His ability to traverse these various styles with ease and artistry has not only earned him critical acclaim but also financial success. Carlton’s career, marked by both solo projects and collaborations with other notable artists, demonstrates a breadth of musical engagement that contributes to his net worth.

His financial standing as an accomplished guitarist is the result of years of dedication to his craft, continual evolution as a musician, and his ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences across different music genres. This comprehensive analysis of Carlton’s career path and achievements provides insight into the sources of his financial success and his standing as a respected and influential figure in the world of music.

During his high school years, Carlton’s interest in jazz flourished, drawing inspiration from influential figures like Joe Pass, Wes Montgomery, Barney Kessel, and B.B. King. The saxophonist John Coltrane also left a lasting impact on his musical sensibilities. Before embarking on a solo career, Carlton carved a niche for himself as one of the most sought-after studio musicians over the past three decades.

His extensive body of work encompasses film soundtracks, television themes, and contributions to more than 100 gold albums. In the ’70s and early ’80s, Carlton thrived as a session musician in Los Angeles, contributing to approximately 500 recordings annually. His collaborations included projects with renowned artists such as Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, The Four Tops, Christopher Cross, and Barbra Streisand.

In 1988, while working on his electric guitar LP titled “On Solid Ground,” Carlton fell victim to a random act of violence, enduring a gunshot to the throat outside his private studio in California. The incident resulted in a shattered vocal cord and significant nerve trauma. Despite these challenges, Carlton remarkably recuperated swiftly, completing “On Solid Ground” by the year’s end.

Continuing his musical journey, Carlton delved into recording a blues album in 1991. However, responding to the demand for a more commercially-oriented jazz offering, he deferred the blues project, giving rise to “Kid Gloves.” The year 1993 saw the release of “Renegade Gentleman,” featuring collaborations with harmonica player Terry McMillan.

From 1994 to 1997, Carlton engaged in various tours, notably alongside Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, and released the album “Larry & Lee.” In 1997, Carlton assumed the role of Lee Ritenour in Fourplay. His solo career flourished with subsequent album releases, and he even joined Steely Dan as a guest guitarist for six dates on their 2009 tour.

In his personal life, Carlton married contemporary Christian music artist Michele Pillar in 1987, and together they have a daughter named Katy Carlton and a son, Travis Carlton, who is a bass player. Larry Carlton’s enduring influence on multiple genres and his resilience in the face of adversity mark him as a formidable figure in the realm of music.

Quick Summary

Larry Carlton, the American guitarist, has a net worth of $2.5 million. Born in 1948, he excelled in jazz, blues, pop, and rock. His prolific career includes being a sought-after studio musician, contributing to over 100 gold albums. Despite a gunshot injury in 1988, he recovered swiftly, releasing “On Solid Ground.” Carlton’s journey continued with successful albums, tours, and collaborations with renowned artists. His resilience and influence make him a notable figure in the music industry.