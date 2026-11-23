Two returning teams get two days to turn secondhand finds into festive family rooms for Freeform’s December 3 special.

Lara Spencer’s That Thrifting Show is giving two returning pairs of designers a family room, a holiday theme and two days to put their ideas together. Entertainment Weekly’s Daysia Tolentino debuted the trailer for the Freeform special on November 23. Christine Escribano and Katie Malatesta compete against Zac Mathias and Emma Rojas, with the rooms taking their inspiration from English Christmas and retro holiday design. Freeform schedules the special for Thursday, December 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern. It is due the following day on Hulu and through Hulu on Disney+.

The preview makes the competition more specific than a general return for the series. Four people who already know the format are being asked to rethink the room as a place where family members might actually spend time. They have a limited budget and a short working window, and the producers have given the teams separate visual directions. Robert Hartwell and Preston Konrad return as judges. DIY expert Clare Sullivan joins them and, as Entertainment Weekly reports, will also judge the forthcoming second season.

A theme only works if it can guide choices

English Christmas and retro holiday are loose labels unless the rooms give them visible form. One team might use repeated colors or a consistent group of materials to connect objects from different places. Another could lean on the profiles or finishes of furniture and decorations that make an earlier decade recognizable. The competition’s premise makes that work unusually visible. Secondhand pieces arrive with details already attached, so the designers have to decide which ones support the theme and which ones need to be altered or left behind.

A family room gives the problem a useful limit. It can have a centerpiece, but the other pieces still need to relate to how people would use it. Where could somebody sit to talk? Which furniture would feel crowded if several people used it at once? How much of the room needs to remain clear after the more conspicuous holiday elements are in place? Those questions give viewers a way to look at the finished spaces beyond checking how many seasonal items each team managed to bring into the room.

The competition also puts a clock on all of those choices. The same unusual find can be a promising centerpiece with ample time or a poor decision if it still needs several steps to be usable. In a room built from used items, every piece cannot receive the same level of work. Part of the design is knowing where to spend the limited hours. A viewer can follow that logic without knowing the name of an interior design style or owning the kind of pieces shown in the trailer.

Why bargain hunting belongs on the screen

A familiar design competition might begin with a set of materials waiting in a workshop. This program spends time on how contestants acquire the things they want to use. The trailer follows the designers as they negotiate over vintage furniture. Those moments let an audience see a choice before it turns into a result. If a price takes too large a share of the team’s resources, someone has to find another approach. If an inexpensive item needs extensive repair, the time spent may change what the team can finish elsewhere.

Entertainment Weekly notes that the regular show often gives designers about $2,000 to work with. Freeform’s holiday listing describes a limited budget for this event. Those statements belong at different levels of precision. The special’s organizing principle is clear without assuming that every previous challenge’s budget applies to it. What matters for viewers is what each pair can get done under the conditions of this particular episode.

Secondhand shopping also gives the show a reason to revisit the same object at different points. An item first seen in a store can turn up again after some work and then acquire its final purpose once other objects are in the room. The progression is useful editorially because it makes the transformation legible. The audience can tell what was already there and what the contestants changed. The program can make that work interesting even to someone who would never choose the final design for their own home.

A holiday special also introduces a new judge

The addition of Sullivan connects one episode to the regular series. A DIY expert can pay attention to what a team has actually made or altered, alongside the room’s overall appearance. There are two forms of judgment in that assignment. A remarkable piece might be worth highlighting for the labor and choice it represents. A room still has to operate as a whole. The most interesting point of disagreement may be how much value to give an individual object whose effect on the finished space is debatable.

Spencer, who hosts, has a different task. She gives viewers a way to keep track of the problem the teams have been set and the choices they make along the way. The best evidence for the special’s identity so far is the trailer and Freeform’s confirmed description. The two themes, the returning contestants and the shortened window provide enough of a structure to understand what the program is asking the participants to do. No outcome has been announced in the material reviewed.

Freeform includes the special in its 25 Days of Christmas schedule. ABC News also confirmed the linear and streaming timing in its November 23 coverage. The two dates matter because the network showing begins late in the Eastern evening, while the following day gives subscribers another way to watch. The trailer itself is an advance look at one episode and its competing rooms. The second season is a separate project, even though the holiday special provides an early example of how its new judge fits in.

The most appealing question for a viewer is where each room’s sense of history will come from. It might be a striking piece of furniture, or it might be the way several ordinary things support one another. The time limit will push the contestants to make that choice quickly. The setting will give the rest of us a chance to notice how often a convincing holiday room depends on putting a few good things in places where they can do useful work.

Sources

Lara Spencer’s ‘That Thrifting Show’ holiday special trailer revealed (exclusive) — Entertainment Weekly · Daysia Tolentino, November 23, 2026

Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ Schedule 2026 — Freeform · Jim Donnelly, November 2, 2026

Lara Spencer gives a sneak peek at ‘That Thrifting Show’ holiday special — ABC News / Good Morning America, November 23, 2026

Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ unwraps a month of holiday favorites — Disney Entertainment Television Press, November 2, 2026

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