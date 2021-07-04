One of the most shocking things that happened in Loki recently was the return of Lady Sif! Lady Sif is played by Jaimie Alexander and is something of a fan favorite! She’s previously appeared on Agents Of Shield as well, though there are questions on if that is canon. Now, we know Lady Sif will return to the MCU again in the future according to Jaimie Alexander!

She actually posted an image on her social media after the Loki episode aired earlier this week. It’s the caption that was particularly interesting, though! “The lady has returned… And she is here to stay.”

That sounds to us, like a promise that Lady Sif is coming back permanently! It makes sense, and the timing works out! Now that Alexander is no longer busy filming Blindspot, she probably has time to return to Asgard, thank Odin.

Sif wasn’t in Thor: Ragnarok, which really sucked. Not a great situation either, considering most, if not all, of her friends, were killed. Except for Thor, of course. The movie offered no explanation for where she was, though!

Loki didn’t give us one either, sadly. That’s because it was time loop Sif, so it wasn’t even the present-day one. Whatever she’s up to we’re bound to find out… just not for a while. If I had to put money on it I’d say Thor 4 is a good bet for when we’ll see her!

The fact that she claims that Lady Sif is “Here to stay” though, is really hopeful. It could be that Alexander is going to be given a more pivotal role during Phase 4 of the MCU, which would be welcome. Maybe she’ll even become a Valkyrie!

Are you happy Lady Sif will return to the MCU again? Let us know in the comments!