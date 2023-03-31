Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life with Her Powerful Vocals in New ‘Joker 2’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage!

Joker: Folie à Deux is becoming an even more unusual comic book movie than its predecessor, which gained awards for focusing on the Clown Prince of Crime’s origin story. As that film finished, many surmised a sequel could showcase Batman himself entering the stage, likely depicting a younger Dark Knight participating in his crime-fighting journey while competing with Joaquin Phoenix’s mature antagonist.

However, the second chapter will surprise viewers by casting Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and transforming it into a musical extravaganza. Thanks to some slightly muffled videos, we now have an inkling of what kind of songs they’ll be crooning:

MEU DEUSSS! Joaquin Phoenix e Lady Gaga cantando juntos nos bastidores de #Joker2: Folie à Deux Eles estão cantando a música “A Couple of Swells” Canção cantada por Judy Garland e Fred Astaire. pic.twitter.com/DNH3FmzVnF — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) March 30, 2023

Irving Berlin’s timeless classic, “We’re a Couple of Swells,” originally performed by Fred Astaire and Judy Garland in the 1948 movie Easter Parade paints a whimsical picture of two down-and-out tramps dreaming about living lavishly like society’s wealthiest.

Joker was incredibly poignant in its social commentary, so expectations are high that Folie à Deux will take things even further and depict the happy couple teaming up to challenge Gotham’s wealthy. From what we can gather, while the first movie observed Arthur Fleck’s perspective of reality, this sequel is projected through Harley Quinn’s whimsical musical vision. We’re looking forward to a daring story that tackles current issues with artistry and finesse!

As a result, we can expect to hear an abundance of classic Hollywood musical songs in the final product. Would it be too far-fetched to anticipate Phoenix singing an eccentric version of “Singin’ in the Rain” akin to A Clockwork Orange?

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.