Lady A’s Charles Kelley Thanks Fans in Social Media Post Amid Sobriety and Postponement of Tour

Lady A member Charles Kelley is thanking fans for their support as he begins his sobriety journey. The 40-year-old member of the Nashville stars posted his thank you on Instagram along with a photo of his wife, Cassie, and their son, Ward, 6. In the photo, they are all at the beach.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety,” Kelley captioned the post. “Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted.”

Kelley concluded his message by adding that he is grateful for the chance to focus on his family and his health. Lady A postponing their Request Line Tour, which was set to begin on Aug. 13 but will now be pushed back to 2023, will help Kelley get the treatment he needs.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” the band wrote on Instagram. “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣⁣”

Kelley has mentioned his sobriety in passing, according to PEOPLE. A recent post from the start of August mentions Kelley’s inclusion in the band’s collaboration with Breland called “Told You I Could Drink.” The post points out that this is ironic because Kelley had stopped drinking.

Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood have shown their support for Kelley by being there for her. They want her to stay on the road to recovery, which means she has all the tools she needs.

“We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!” The group announced that they were postponing their show. They wanted to make sure that the fans who had already bought tickets would be taken care of. They said all the best to the country star in his recovery.

