Kylie Jenner Rocks a Stylish All-Black Look to a Concert

Kylie Jenner shows off her sartorial finesse in a classy all-black getup while attending a Rosalía concert in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted several photos from her evening out to a Rosalía concert on Instagram.

For her night out, the 25-year-old lip kit mogul wore an all-black outfit comprising of an off-shoulder top and oversized black cargo pants. She took a selfie which she later posted to her Stories. After the performance, she uploaded a photo of the action onstage and wrote “such a great show” as the caption, with her Instagram followers.

She also posted another photo that showed the pointed-toe black boots she wore for the evening.