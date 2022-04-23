Kraven the Hunter: Fans are Going Gaga over Set Photos of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Following the lukewarm response given to Morbius, along with Twitter’s significantly diminished enthusiasm for Madame Web, you’d think there’d be lackluster enthusiasm for another Spider-Man related movie, Kraven the Hunter. However, Kraven the Hunter seems to be getting more positive attention, including it’s star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has previously played Kick-Ass and Quicksilver, has gotten extremely muscular to play the part in this adaptation of Kraven the Hunter. The latest batch of set images have made social media weak at the knees, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s look as the elegant and debonair Sergei Kravinoff.

another picture of aaron taylor johnson looking sexy on set of kraven the hunter! pic.twitter.com/8soCJQLOj8 — best of aaron taylor johnson (@atjarchive) April 22, 2022

Shooting on Kraven the Hunter has been underway for a while, but the latest photographs are the best look yet at the lead guy. Unless Sony is going to depart significantly from the source material, we’re almost certain to see Taylor-Johnson in comic-accurate clothing during some point in the movie, whether it’s in a flashback or just a regular part of the film.

We may have been disappointed with Morbius, but there are a number of reasons to be optimistic about Kraven the Hunter.