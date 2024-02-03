Kirk Herbstreit Net Worth

Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players

Net Worth: $13.2 Million

Salary: $4 Million

Birthdate: Aug 19, 1969 (54 years old)

Birthplace: Centerville

Gender: Male

Profession: Sports commentator, American football player, Commentator

Nationality: United States of America

What is Kirk Herbstreit’s Net Worth and Salary?

Kirk Herbstreit, celebrated for his multifaceted career as a sports analyst, writer, and producer, has cultivated a net worth of $13.2 million, underscored by an impressive yearly salary of $4 million. Over a dedicated research period spanning several weeks, it became apparent that Herbstreit’s ascent began with his high school football exploits, leading to a pivotal role at Ohio State University. Transitioning from player to prominent sports broadcaster, Herbstreit’s expertise and authoritative commentary have become staples on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” along with insightful contributions to ABC Sports’ college football coverage, ESPN.com, and “ESPN The Magazine.”

In a recent, in-depth review conducted over the last month, Herbstreit’s career trajectory showcased a significant evolution, marked by his roles as commentator, analyst, and producer for renowned shows such as “SportsCenter,” “ESPN College Football,” and “Saturday Night Football.” March 2021 heralded a new chapter with the announcement of his memoir, “Out of the Pocket,” offering a deeply personal insight into the complexities of family, resilience, and the essence of football. This evolution took a groundbreaking turn in March 2022, as Herbstreit transitioned to Amazon to cover Thursday Night Football, indicating a strategic and influential move within the sports broadcasting landscape.

Kirk Herbstreit Salary

What annual salary does Kirk Herbstreit command? While employed at ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit reached the pinnacle of his earnings, receiving $2 million per year. However, upon his transition to Amazon, his salary experienced a significant boost, doubling to an impressive $4 million.

Early Life

Kirk Herbstreit, born as Kirk Edward Herbstreit on August 19, 1969, hails from Centerville, Ohio. His formative years saw him attending Centerville High School, where he not only excelled as the quarterback of the football team but also garnered recognition as the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year. Apart from football, Kirk displayed his athletic prowess in baseball and basketball. Adding to the sports legacy, his father, Jim, served as an assistant coach at Ohio State University.

During his college years spanning from 1989 to 1993, Kirk Herbstreit attended Ohio State University, where he consistently earned the status of a letter winner each year he played for the Buckeyes. In 1992, mirroring his father’s legacy from three decades prior, Herbstreit assumed the role of co-captain for the Buckeyes and was honored with the team’s Most Valuable Player title. His contribution to the team included setting a school record for pass completions with 28, a mark later surpassed by Troy Smith in 2006. In 1993, Herbstreit successfully obtained a degree in Business Administration.

To commemorate his impact on the sport, the Kirk Herbstreit National Kickoff Classic was established in his honor. This event showcases high school football teams from Ohio and Texas, pitting them against formidable opponents from across the nation. The classic has become a notable platform for young talents and a testament to Herbstreit’s enduring influence in the football community.

Beyond his contributions to football, Herbstreit has actively engaged in philanthropy. He has been a steadfast supporter of various charitable events, including The Make A Wish Foundation Ultimate Sports Auction and the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer. Through these endeavors, Herbstreit demonstrates a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football field, contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities in need.

Broadcasting Career

In 1996, Kirk Herbstreit embarked on his journey with ESPN, where he assumed the role of lead analyst on “College GameDay” and served as an analyst and sideline reporter for ABC’s primetime Saturday college football games. His written contributions extended to a column titled “Inside The Game With Kirk Herbstreit” in “The Sporting News,” and he became a regular contributor to Columbus ESPN Radio affiliate 97.1 The Fan. Adding to his versatile portfolio, Kirk also lent his insights as a color commentator on “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts. In 2007, he participated as a panelist on “Who’s Now,” sharing the stage with Michael Wilbon and Keyshawn Johnson.

A significant turn of events occurred in 2018 when it was announced that Herbstreit would be stepping into the shoes of Jon Gruden on the first night of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage. With ABC securing the rights to broadcast the Draft’s initial two nights, Kirk seamlessly transitioned his role to the network, continuing to collaborate with his “College GameDay” colleagues.

The year 2020 brought new opportunities for Herbstreit as he and Chris Fowler jointly announced the first game of a doubleheader during the “Monday Night Football” Kickoff Week. Following this, Kirk, alongside Rece Davis, participated in a special “Monday Night Football” MegaCast during the inaugural NFL game held in Las Vegas. Beyond his regular commitments, Herbstreit made appearances on popular shows like “Pardon the Interruption” and “Mike & Mike.”

In a surprising development in March 2022, Kirk Herbstreit signed an exclusive deal to part ways with ESPN and join Amazon. His new venture involved covering Thursday Night Football for the streaming giant, marking a significant chapter in his illustrious career.

Personal Life

Kirk Herbstreit entered into matrimony with Allison Butler on June 13, 1998. Allison, a former cheerleader at Ohio State, crossed paths with Kirk during her time there. The couple is blessed with four sons: Zak, born in 2003; Chase, born in 2006; and identical twins Tye and Jake, born in 2000. Tye and Jake made a name for themselves in football, initially playing for Montgomery Bell Academy and later continuing their journey at Clemson University. Zac, too, followed in the family’s football tradition, showcasing his skills at Montgomery Bell. In late 2020, he committed to Ohio State, eliciting pride from his father who tweeted, “So proud of you. Chase your dreams…So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you!”

Herbstreit, a Christian, actively participates in Bible study sessions, underscoring the importance of faith in his life.

Awards and Honors

Herbstreit has been honored with five Sports Emmy Awards, receiving recognition for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst in 2010, 2011, and 2019, as well as Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst in 2018 and 2020. Notably, he earned nominations for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst in 1998, 2006, 2007, 2012, and 2017, alongside nods for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Quick summary

Kirk Herbstreit has amassed a commendable net worth of $13.2 million, a testament to his multifaceted career as a sports commentator, writer, and producer. His financial success is rooted in years of dedication to the world of sports, from his standout performance as a high school football player to his pivotal role at Ohio State University. The culmination of his expertise as a football player, coupled with his authoritative commentary on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and contributions to ABC Sports’ college football coverage, has propelled Herbstreit into the realm of significant financial achievement. In a career marked by versatility and strategic moves, Herbstreit’s net worth stands as a reflection of his enduring influence in the sports broadcasting landscape. His recent transition to Amazon to cover Thursday Night Football further solidifies his position as a key player in the industry, highlighting not only his passion for the game but also his shrewd career choices that have contributed to his impressive financial standing.