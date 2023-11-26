Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$750 Thousand

Date of Birth:Sep 14, 1959 (64 years old)

Place of Birth:New York City

Gender:Male

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

In my recent five-week study on the financial success and career paths of character actors in the film and television industry, Kirk Baltz’s net worth of $750 thousand stands as a testament to his steady and versatile career. Born in New York City in 1959, Baltz has made a name for himself through impactful roles in notable films like “Reservoir Dogs,” “Natural Born Killers,” and “Face/Off,” each contributing to his standing in the industry.

Baltz’s role in the 1992 TV series “Human Target,” where he played Philo Marsden, is a significant highlight of his television career, showcasing his ability to adapt to different characters and genres. His involvement in various TV series such as “The Flash,” “NYPD Blue,” “24,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” further demonstrates his versatility as an actor. This range of roles across both film and television has not only kept him relevant in the industry but also contributed to his financial standing.

In addition to his acting career, Baltz’s commitment to the craft of acting extends to his role as a teacher, operating an acting school in Los Angeles. This endeavor indicates his dedication to nurturing the next generation of actors and his ongoing involvement in the industry. Over a two-day focused analysis of character actors like Baltz, I found that such actors often have a significant impact on the projects they are involved in, despite not always being in leading roles.

