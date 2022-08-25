Kim Kardashian is Ready to Date, Looking for Romance

Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date After Pete Davidson Split

After news broke that Kim and Pete Davidson have called it quits on their romance, a source exclusively tells E! News that Kim said she is ready to begin dating again. She is asking who she should date next.

No one knows for sure what will happen, but a separate source close to The Kardashians star told E! News that Kim “has plenty of options.” The source added that “all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up.”

The second source says that Kim has an idea of the type of partner she wants.

“Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” the same source says. “She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

Although the woman is 41 years old, she is excited to be on the market. Another source says that she enjoys dating and is definitely open to meeting new people.

On Aug. 5, sources close to Kim and Pete exclusively told E! News that the former couple had parted ways after nine months together. At the time, insiders close to the pair chalked up their split to difficult schedules and having to do long distance. (Pete spent a chunk of the summer in Australia filming the movie Wizards!)

She was married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Kanye West for seven years. But in 2021, she said that they were no longer together.