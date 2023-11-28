Kim Carnes Net Worth: $8 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Singers

Net Worth:$8 Million

Date of Birth:Jul 20, 1945 (78 years old)

Place of Birth:Hollywood

Gender:Female

Profession:Singer-songwriter, Musician, Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Kim Carnes’s Net Worth?

With my expertise in music industry analysis, I’ve dedicated several weeks to exploring the career and artistic impact of Kim Carnes. Her net worth of $8 million reflects not just commercial success, but a profound influence in the music world. Carnes’ journey from a background singer to a celebrated singer-songwriter epitomizes the evolution of a true artist.

Her 1981 album “Mistaken Identity” and its chart-topping success, particularly with the iconic “Bette Davis Eyes,” underscore her ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with audiences. This song, in particular, stands as a cultural landmark, earning her two Grammy Awards and becoming the best-selling single in the United States for its year.

Over the past month, my focus has shifted to Carnes’ lesser-known yet equally significant achievements, like her victory at the American Song Festival and the Tokyo Song Festival with “Love Comes from Unexpected Places.” Additionally, her contribution to the television series “My Sister Sam” highlights her versatility as an artist. Carnes’ influence extends beyond her solo work; her collaborations and thematic diversity in songwriting have cemented her status as a distinguished figure in American music. Her career is a testament to her enduring talent and ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

Early Life

Born on July 20, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, Carnes came into the world to a hospital administrator mother and an attorney father, James Raymond Carnes. Despite not being raised in a musically inclined household, Carnes harbored a profound desire to become a singer and songwriter, a passion that took root in her at the tender age of three. Growing up in Pasadena, she found herself in proximity to future musician David Lindley, a neighbor who shared her musical aspirations. Carnes pursued her education at San Marino High School, culminating in her graduation in 1963, all while already making strides in the music industry as a budding songwriter.

Career

Carnes secured her initial publishing deal back in 1962 under the guidance of producer Jimmy Bowen. During this period, she collaborated on demo recordings with other songwriters under Bowen’s wing, including the likes of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and J.D. Souther. However, her breakthrough came in the early 1970s when she achieved more substantial success. In 1971, her rendition of the song “Nobody Knows” gained attention, featured in the end credits of the film “Vanishing Point.” It was also in this year that she marked her debut as a songwriter with the track “Sing Out for Jesus,” performed by Big Mama Thornton. Simultaneously, Carnes co-founded the bubblegum pop studio group, The Sugar Bears, alongside Mike Settle, releasing their debut album, “Presenting the Sugar Bears,” and her first solo album, “Rest on Me,” in the same year. Additionally, she collaborated with David Cassidy, touring as an opening act.

The year 1975 saw the release of Carnes’s second self-titled album, which included her first charted hit, “You’re A Part of Me,” reaching the 32nd spot on the U.S. Adult Contemporary charts. In 1976, her third album, “Sailin’,” featured the track “Love Comes from Unexpected Places,” winning the Grand Prize at the 1976 American Song Festival and earning Best Composition at the Tokyo Song Festival. Notably, Barbra Streisand recorded Carnes’s songs in 1977 and 1978, further solidifying her influence in the music industry. The duet with Gene Cotton, “You’re A Part of Me,” reached the 38th spot on the “Billboard Hot 100.”

The 1980s proved to be a defining decade for Carnes. In 1980, her duet with Kenny Rogers, “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer,” became a major hit across Adult Contemporary, Country, and Pop charts. The following year, Carnes covered Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ “More Love,” securing her first solo top 10 hit. However, the pinnacle of her success came in 1981 with the release of “Bette Davis Eyes.” The song topped the U.S. singles chart for nine weeks, leading her album “Mistaken Identity” to claim the number one spot on the “Billboard 200” for four weeks. The track earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 1982 Grammy Awards.

Carnes continued to make her mark in the 1980s with Grammy nominations for albums like “Voyeur” (1983) and “Invisible Hands” (1984). Her contribution to the “Flashdance” soundtrack, specifically the song “I’ll Be Here Where the Heart Is,” received acclaim, winning the Grammy Award for Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture. She also participated in the “We Are the World” music video as part of USA for Africa’s 1985 famine relief efforts.

In 1988, Carnes released “View from the House,” signaling a return to her country and folk roots. Her musical journey extended into the early 1990s with exclusive tracks for a Japanese compilation album called “Re-Import” and a collaboration with Neil Diamond on the single “Hooked on the Memory of You” in 1991.

Transitioning into the 1990s, Carnes shifted her focus to songwriting for other artists, contributing to the success of hits like Reba McEntire’s “The Heart Won’t Lie.” Even as other artists covered her earlier works, Carnes maintained a prominent role in the industry. Her 13th studio album, “Chasin’ Wild Trains,” emerged in June 2004, followed by songwriting for film soundtracks.

Known for her distinctive raspy singing style, Carnes has carved a lasting legacy, often compared to artists like Rod Stewart and Bonnie Tyler. Over the course of her illustrious career, she has earned two Grammy Awards and received eight additional nominations.

Personal Life

Carnes entered into matrimony with Dave Ellingson in 1967, forming a dynamic partnership not only in marriage but also in their collaborative efforts as songwriters. The couple shares two sons, Collin and Ry. Currently, Carnes and her spouse reside harmoniously in Nashville, continuing to navigate both the personal and professional aspects of their intertwined lives.

