Kieran Culkin Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $5.5 Million

Salary: $350 Thousand Per Episode

Birthdate: Sep 30, 1982 (41 years old)

Birthplace: New York City

Gender: Male

Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.676 m)

Profession: Actor

What is Kieran Culkin’s Net Worth and Salary?

American actor Kieran Culkin, with a net worth estimated at $5.5 million, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry through his compelling performances in critically acclaimed projects like "Igby Goes Down," "Succession," and "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World." He is the younger sibling of the famed actor Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin's career trajectory emphasizes his position within Hollywood's elite. His journey, marked by strategic role selections and pivotal performances, highlights expertise in both dramatic and comedic roles.

Early Life

Born in New York City on September 30, 1982, Kieran Kyle Culkin is the offspring of Patricia Brentrup and Kit Culkin, the latter being a former Broadway stage actor. Raised in a family deeply rooted in the performing arts, with siblings Macaulay, Rory, Quinn, and Christian also pursuing acting careers, Culkin’s heritage is a blend of German, Norwegian, Irish, English, Swiss-German, and French ancestry. His parents’ separation in 1994 led to a lasting estrangement from his father, marking a notable chapter in Culkin’s personal history.

Career

Culkin’s debut film role was in the 1990 hit “Home Alone,” starring alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin as Fuller McCallister, the cousin of his brother’s character. From childhood to adolescence, he continued to feature in comedy films like “Father of the Bride” (1991), “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992), “My Summer Story” (1994), and “Father of the Bride Part II” (1995), as well as the action film “Nowhere to Run” (1993).

Transitioning into his teenage years and early twenties, Culkin appeared in notable films such as “The Mighty” (1998), “The Cider House Rules” (1999), and “Igby Goes Down” (2002), receiving critical acclaim for the latter. Awards followed, including the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award for Best Young Performer and the Satellite Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He also earned Golden Globe and MTV Movie Award nominations.

Culkin’s filmography extends to projects like “She’s All That” (1999), “Music of the Heart” (1999), “The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys” (2002), “Lymelife” (2008), “Paper Man” (2009), “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010), “Margaret” (2011), and more.

Beyond film, Culkin ventured into television with appearances on shows like “Saturday Night Live” (1991), “Frasier” (1996), “The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns” (1999), “Go Fish” (2001), “Fargo” (2015), and “Long Live the Royals” (2015).

Currently part of the main cast of “Succession,” Culkin has received Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2019 and 2020. He has also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Not confined to screen acting, Culkin has showcased his talent on stage in various theatrical productions, including “The Moment When” (2000), “After Ashley” (2004), “subUrbia” (2007), and multiple renditions of “This is Our Youth” in London (2003), Sydney (2012), Chicago (2014), and New York (2014).

Succession Salary

During the initial two seasons of “Succession,” Kieran and the primary cast received $100,000 per episode, totaling $2 million for the 20 episodes. Subsequently, for the third season, Kieran’s earnings increased to $350,000 per episode, amounting to $3.5 million for the entire season.

Personal Life

In 2013, Culkin entered marital bliss with Jazz Charton, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Kinsey Sioux Film, into the world on September 13, 2019.

Kieran Culkin, the accomplished actor with a net worth of $5.5 million and a salary of $350,000 per episode for his role in “Succession,” has established himself as a prominent figure in Hollywood. Born on September 30, 1982, in New York City, Culkin’s career spans from his early role in “Home Alone” to acclaimed performances in films like “Igby Goes Down” and the TV series “Succession.” The analysis delves into his strategic career choices, early life, filmography, and stage performances, highlighting his sustained relevance and financial success in the entertainment industry. Additionally, it covers his family background, including his marriage to Jazz Charton and the birth of their daughter, Kinsey Sioux Film, in 2019.