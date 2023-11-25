Kid Capri Net Worth: $5 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Rappers

Net Worth:$5 Million

Date of Birth:Feb 7, 1967 (56 years old)

Place of Birth:The Bronx

Gender:Male

Profession:Disc jockey, Musician, Rapper, Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Kid Capri’s Net Worth?

In my assessment of musicians and their financial successes, Kid Capri’s net worth of $5 million is a testament to his significant impact and longevity in the music industry, particularly as a DJ and rap artist. Over recent weeks, I’ve delved into Kid Capri’s career, starting from his early beginnings in The Bronx, New York, where he honed his skills by deejaying at block parties during his elementary school years.

Kid Capri’s reputation began to soar in his late teens, especially with his stint at the iconic Studio 54, a venue synonymous with the height of the disco era and New York City’s vibrant nightlife. My analysis over the past month has highlighted his role in shaping the DJ scene, both through his club performances and his broader contributions to hip-hop culture.

His career trajectory from the streets of The Bronx to becoming a renowned figure in the DJ world demonstrates not just his musical talent but also his ability to adapt and innovate within the evolving landscape of music. Kid Capri’s journey is indicative of the significant role DJs play in the music industry, blending skill, creativity, and an understanding of audience dynamics to create memorable experiences. His net worth and career achievements underscore his influence and stature as a respected and pioneering figure in the world of DJing and hip-hop.

In the early 90s, Kid Capri made a significant move by releasing an EP with Warner Bros. Records. Notably, he extended his influence as a producer, contributing to tracks for prominent artists such as Boogie Down Productions, Grand Puba, and Quincy Jones. One of the highlights of his career was joining Puff Daddy (aka P Diddy) on the “Puff Daddy and the Family” World Tour in the late 90s. Subsequently, he marked his solo career with the release of his first full-length album, “Soundtrack to the Streets,” under Columbia Records in 1998.

Kid Capri’s involvement in the entertainment industry goes beyond his roles as a DJ and artist. He served as the DJ for seven seasons of “Def Comedy Jam,” showcasing his versatility in the realm of comedy and entertainment. More recently, he ventured into entrepreneurship by launching his own record label, No Kid’n Records.

Adding to his diverse portfolio, Kid Capri assumed the role of lead judge on “Master of the Mix” on BET, further solidifying his position as a respected figure in the music industry. Notably, he contributed his talent to Madonna’s album, “MDNA,” by remixing the track “Masterpiece.”

In summary, Kid Capri’s multifaceted career spans decades, encompassing achievements as a DJ, rap artist, producer, and entrepreneur. His contributions to the music scene have left an indelible mark, making him a notable figure in the entertainment world.

Quick Summary

Kid Capri, aka David Anthony Love, Jr., boasts a $5 million net worth. Originating from The Bronx, he kicked off his musical journey deejaying at block parties in elementary school. Notable career highlights include deejaying at Studio 54, releasing an EP with Warner Bros., and touring with Puff Daddy. As a producer, he’s worked with Boogie Down Productions and Quincy Jones. Kid Capri also made waves in TV, serving as DJ for “Def Comedy Jam” and launching his label, No Kid’n Records. With roles like lead judge on BET’s “Master of the Mix” and a remix for Madonna’s “Masterpiece,” Kid Capri is a dynamic force in the entertainment world.