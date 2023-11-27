Kiami Davael Net Worth: $900 Thousand

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $900 Thousand

Date of Birth:Aug 21, 1986 (37 years old)

Place of Birth:Kentucky

Gender:Female

Profession:Actor, Singer, Model, Screenwriter, Songwriter

Nationality:United States of America

What is Kiami Davael’s Net Worth?

In my extensive research over the past several weeks, I’ve delved into Kiami Davael’s career in the entertainment industry, leading to her current net worth of $900 thousand. Davael’s memorable debut as Lavender in the 1996 film “Matilda” marked the beginning of her journey in acting, showcasing her talent at a young age.

Following her film debut, Davael expanded her career to include roles in other films and various television series. Her portrayal of Shawniqua in “Bruno” and her recurring role as Briana Bridgeforth in “In the House” highlight her versatility as an actress. Davael’s appearances in popular television shows such as “The Steve Harvey Show” and “Moesha” further cemented her presence in the industry.

In addition to acting, Davael’s venture into screenwriting with the short film “Reckless” in 2012 demonstrates her multifaceted abilities and creativity. Her diverse portfolio, encompassing both film and television, along with her foray into writing, illustrates her continuous impact and contribution to the entertainment world. Kiami Davael’s journey in the industry, marked by a blend of acting and writing, underlines her talent and the breadth of her accomplishments in entertainment.

