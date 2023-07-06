Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Says Spacey Was ‘Like a Cobra,’ and Revealed Why Remained Quite for So Long

Testimony Reveals Alleged Groping Incident in Kevin Spacey’s London Trial

During Kevin Spacey‘s ongoing criminal trial in London, one of his accusers described in court the moment he claims the actor groped him. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges stem from allegations made by four different men.

One of the accusers who testified on Wednesday claimed that Spacey made sexual and racially offensive comments before allegedly groping him. According to the man, Spacey said, “I bet you’re dirty,” which made him visibly uncomfortable. He described the incident as prolonged and explained that he didn’t want to upset Spacey despite his discomfort. The accuser characterized the groping as an “angry” act, comparing it to a cobra striking, devoid of any seductive intent.

The man revealed that he confided in one friend about the incident a week after it occurred but hadn’t disclosed it to anyone else until speaking with the police. Although he felt relieved to share his experience, he still had reservations about coming forward, feeling as if he was “telling tales out of school.”

Five years ago, the man finally reported the alleged assault to the police, although he initially believed no one would believe him and instead side with Hollywood’s “golden boy.”