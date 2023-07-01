Kevin Spacey Labeled ‘Sexual Bully’ in Opening Remarks by Prosecutors During London Criminal Trial

Prosecutors Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Bullying in Opening Statements

Actor Kevin Spacey was characterized as a “sexual bully” by prosecutors during the opening statements of his criminal trial on Friday. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. These charges are based on allegations made by four different men.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Christine Agnew described Spacey as a man who lacks respect for personal boundaries and takes pleasure in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable. She referred to him as a “sexual bully” and claimed that his preferred method of assault involved aggressively grabbing other men in their private areas.

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs countered the allegations by asserting that Spacey denies any nonconsensual activity. He urged the jurors to carefully consider the evidence presented and questioned the motives of the alleged victims. Gibbs also suggested that Spacey had made himself vulnerable to opportunists after publicly coming out as gay in 2017.

All the accusations against Spacey originated during his tenure as the artistic director at the Old Vic Theater in London. The four victims, who are unacquainted with each other, provided similar accounts of being groped by the actor known for his role in “American Beauty.”

Spacey, in his statement to the police, maintained that he had not engaged in any nonconsensual acts. While he acknowledged the possibility of making clumsy advances, he denied ever grabbing anyone’s crotch. He also insinuated that some of the men might be seeking financial gain through these allegations.

A jury of nine men and five women, along with two alternates, will determine Spacey’s fate during the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. In court proceedings, he is identified by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler. The actor, who has residences in London and the U.S., is currently out on bail.

Spacey faced initial accusations of sexual misconduct when actor Anthony Rapp came forward in 2017, alleging an assault that occurred at a party in the 1980s. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp’s subsequent civil case. Following Rapp’s claim, more men came forward with similar accusations against Spacey, leading to his removal from the Netflix show “House of Cards.”

Although facing these legal challenges, Spacey has expressed confidence in his future career prospects, stating that there are individuals prepared to hire him once he is cleared of the charges.