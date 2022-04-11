Kevin Spacey Files Motion to Dismiss Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The case against Anthony Rapp has taken another turn, with actor and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey continuing his quest to have it dismissed.

Deadline reports that on April 8, the defense team for Kevin Spacey appeared in court to dispute Andy Rapp’s allegation that Spacey sexually assaulted him at a party in 1986. According to his lawyers, the alleged molestation did not happen, and Rapp’s lawsuit should be dismissed.

Frank Rapp is suing Kevin Spacey for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He claims that when he was 14 years old, he went to a party at Spacey’s Manhattan residence. The Star Trek: Discovery actor claims that a drunken Spacey sexually assaulted him. According to the allegations, Rapp “was forced extricarte himself,” and leave the residence.

Michael J. Hochberg and Spencer Vericker, the attorneys for Kevin Spacey, acknowledged in a statement that Rapp was at Spacey’s house on the night in question and that he had physical contact with an “intimate” part of the minor’s body. However, they claim that the touching was non-sexual, lasted less than one minute and that Rapp was able to leave the party without restraint or anything to prevent him from doing so.

Rapp first came forward with the allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2017. At the time, Spacey responded by tweeting an apology:

I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.

Following Rapp’s statement, twenty men came forward alleging that Spacey sexually assaulted them while he was artistic director of the Old Vic (a theatre in London) from 2004 to 2015.

Another man charged Spacey with indecent assault and battery when he was eighteen years old. The case was dropped in 2019, however. Eventually, Spacey faced a total of 30 accusations of sexually assaulting people.

After being accused of sexually assaulting a number of people, Spacey’s acting career came to an abrupt halt.

He was let go from his illustrious career as Frank Underwood on the Netflix series House of Cards. In 2021, Spacey was ordered to repay $31 million in damages to the TV show’s production company for breaching his contract.