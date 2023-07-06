Kevin Smith Set to Headline a Series of Special Summer Events

Renowned filmmaker, actor, and writer Kevin Smith has an array of exciting events in store for pop culture enthusiasts. Set to take place on July 10th, Kevin, along with Marc Bernardin, will grace the stage with a live show of their popular podcast “Fatman Beyond” at the Scum & Villainy Cantina in Los Angeles. The dynamic duo will delve into discussions surrounding the highly anticipated Marvel Studios series “Secret Invasion.”

Given their typically hectic schedule, this event is a must-attend for fans. Additionally, they will be making an appearance at Mooby’s Pop Up at the Tin Roof in San Diego for a special SDCC edition of the podcast. Kevin Smith will also be hosting “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old” alongside Jason Mewes, as well as “Hollywood Babble-On” with Ralph Garman. For more information, please refer to the provided link.

On August 12th, TUSK screening followed by a Q&A session with Kevin Smith and Justin Long will take place at Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey. TUSK tells the captivating story of Wallace (portrayed by Justin Long), a journalist embarking on a life-changing mission as he unravels the extraordinary tales of Mr. Howe (played by Michael Parks), a globetrotting adventurer with a peculiar obsession with walruses.

Furthermore, on August 26th, Kevin Smith will be joined by Marc Benardin for “Keep Calm and Curry On!” at Smodcastle Cinemas. This event presents a double feature screening of the films “Clu” and “Legend,” followed by an engaging Q&A session. It’s important to note that Kevin Smith’s Smodcastle shows tend to run quite long. The evening will commence late, beginning with a fundraising auction to support the theater, featuring exclusive and autographed items, as well as unique props and mementos. After the auction, an introduction will precede the main program, and a Q&A/group discussion will follow the conclusion of the movie. Therefore, it is advisable to plan your evening accordingly. For further updates, visit News on Nerdtropolis and consider subscribing to our channel.