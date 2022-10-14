Kevin Hart’s Dad has Passed Away

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is mourning the death of his father, Henry Witherspoon. Mr. Witherspoon passed away at the age of 73.

On Instagram, he posted the devastating news on October 21.

A heartwarming carousel of photos with a touching caption, featuring 12 people In Hart’s tribute, he included several photographs of Witherspoon with his family and cherished moments between father and son. “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it… I love you, pa. Y’all did good man Thank you for everything… I’m a better father because of you. I will make you proud.” He continued, his voice steady and sure.

Hart last featured his dad in an Instagram birthday post from 2020, writing,”RIP spoon …..”RIP spoon …..” The strongest man on Earth… love you Dad .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Many famous friends sent support and condolences to the comedian on social media, such as longtime pal Dwayne Johnson, who wrote, “Luv u I’m here.” Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin expressed support for Hart by commenting with a praying hand emoji and a heart. Chelsea Handler also responded, writing, “Oh, sorry Kev!

Hart guarantied Witherspoon’s capability, saying “He wouldn’t have left you before he knew you were good.” This was often a topic in his standup routines.

But after his career took off, the two men had grown close, and Witherspoon became a crucial figure in his son’s life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

“Regardless of my upbringing and the way I was raised and how often he was in my life, he’s my dad…I have a positive outlook on life regardless, and I’m going to love you because you’re my father,” Hart informed People in 2018. His youth was characterized by Witherspoon’s battles with drug addiction and multiple incarcerations.

“I understand that nobody’s perfect, people are flawed, people make mistakes,” Hart said “I shouldn’t hold a high level of judgement over your head about things I can’t change.” During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017, the comedian was honest about his father’s addiction and how he learned lessons as a father.

“My kids actually think I’m the best dad on the planet … I know why I am the way that I am. My father has a lot to do with it,” he added.

“I think my father’s mistakes were much more damaging than simply being absent,” he add. “I witnessed what it meant not to be there firsthand, so I know what being there means now.”