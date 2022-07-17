Kevin Hart has spoken to Will Smith about slapping Chris Rock, Here’s What Smith had to Say

Martin Lawrence recently said that Will Smith will return for the next Bad Boys movie. However, he did not give more information about the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock. Last Thursday, comedian Kevin Hart talked about the actor at the Superpets premiere.

Hart is a famous comedian and movie star. He has good friends who are also famous actors, Will Smith and Chris Rock. When Entertainment Tonight asked Hart about Smith’s mental state, Hart said that he is still in contact with him and that he is doing okay.

Kevin Hart says Will Smith is in a much better place since slapgate

Will Smith is deeply sorry for what he did.

Kevin Hart said that Will Smith regrets what he did and that Hart knows what the future should be for both Smith and Chris. But Hart’s main goal was to excuse Smith for his actions. This is what Hart said: “Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after. People are human, and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best. I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

But getting Chris Rock to accept an apology will be difficult. He is still unhappy with what happened. The proof of this is the many small quips from Rock during some of his specials. Will Smith will have to reach out and try to mend things with the comedian. It won’t be easy and Smith will have to endure some roasting for the rest of his life.

But just like Kevin Hart said, we all hope they can move past what happened and move on with their lives. Holding a grudge like that is never good, especially in show business. Smith needs to keep booking roles and Chris Rock can’t be remembered as the man who got slapped by the Fresh Prince for the rest of his life. They are two of the all-time greats at what they do.